Listen up style hunters, fashion fiends, and generous gift-givers: This year, many of our favorite retailers are starting their Cyber Monday deals early. What does that mean for us? We now have a chance to snag the items high on our (or our loved ones’) lists before all the good styles and colors sell out. Though there are plenty of phenomenal sales taking place tomorrow, getting a head start on shopping increases our chances of scoring the things you want most—like jeans from Agolde, Eberjey PJs, and a pair of holiday party heels from Alexander Wang.

It may be early as far as Cyber Monday is concerned, but take my word for it: These deals won’t last long. If you see something you like, be sure to add it to your cart and head to checkout ASAP. With that in mind, you’ll want to plan accordingly. To help you get started, I’m rounding up the best discounted finds, ranging from cozy coats and sweaters to designer bags and sunglasses.

Find my favorite early Cyber Monday deals that I’m adding to my cart starting at $40.

The Best Clothing Deals

Shop wardrobe staples like a breathable bra, a cozy wool-blend coat, and a pair of my all-time favorite pajamas from brands like Alice + Olivia, Agolde, and Alo while they’re offered for up to 40% off.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The Best Shoe Deals

As the weather gets colder, super warm slippers, Merino wool sneakers, and heels that belong in your holiday party wardrobe—like the Dolly Ankle Strap Heeled Sandals from Kenneth Cole, which are 50% off—should be high on your shopping list.

Converse

The Best Accessories Deals

It’s true: Accessories make or break your outfit. Take note and stock up on chic travel companions, must-have bags, and designer sunglasses while they’re deeply discounted.

Dagne Dover

Shop More Deals

