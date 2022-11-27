If you’re like us, then this weekend has been about spending time with loved ones, giving thanks, and scoring deals on covetable products. And while Cyber Monday features some of the best discounts of the year, you don’t have to wait until tomorrow to shop them. Amazon announced thousands of early Cyber Monday deals, and we scoured through them to find the best ones that Byrdie readers will love. So if you’re heading back to work tomorrow and would rather complete your shopping before this weekend comes to a close, keep reading because we’re rounding up the Amazon deals you don’t want to miss.

Below are the best early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Courtesy

Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face Cleanser Now $27 (Originally $36)

Now’s the time to try this ultra-popular cleanser if you haven’t already. Formulated with superfood antioxidants—like kale, spinach, green tea, and alfalfa—it works to cleanse and support the skin’s pH balance without over stripping it.

Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Now $10 (Originally $13)

These hydrocolloid pimple patches are miracle workers for healing blemishes quickly, so we highly recommend stocking up while they’re on sale. They work to draw the pus out of breakouts while also preventing you from picking at your skin.

Amazon

Laifen Hair Dryer Now $140 (Originally $200)

If you’re on the hunt for a compact, lightweight, and very powerful hair dryer, this is a fantastic option. The ergonomic design is easy to hold and won’t weigh down your arm as you style your hair, and it features multiple cold, warm, and hot heat settings as well as two airflow settings. Another bonus? Fans of the dryer say it significantly cuts down their drying time and leaves their strands looking smooth.

Amazon

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Now $38 (Originally $48)

This face mist might as well have a fan club if you consider how beloved it is, and we understand why. Aside from the gorgeous bottle that looks beautiful on your vanity and makes for a luxurious user experience, the formula is silky and hydrating—it immediately makes the skin look radiant. Use it on bare skin or on top of makeup for the ultimate glow.

Amazon

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Now $24 (Originally $30)

It’s no surprise that this hair oil won Best Overall in our test of the Best Hair Oils of 2022—it’s fantastic. The lightweight formula helps to repair damage while making the hair look and feel soft and silky.

Amazon

Murad Environmental Shield Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial Now $55 (Originally $79)

Exfoliation is a major key to having smooth, radiant skin, and this product provides three types of exfoliation—physical, chemical, and enzymatic. It’s formulated with a high concentration of vitamin C as well as AHAs and BHAs to dissolve dead skin cells and brighten your complexion.

amazon.com

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Now $27 (Originally $38)

If you have an oily skin type or you just prefer lightweight gel moisturizers, this one is worth picking up during the sale. It’s like a drink of water for your skin—it leaves it feeling nourished and plump without looking or feeling slick and greasy. The weightless texture feels cooling when applied, and it also layers beautifully underneath makeup, earning it even more points in our book.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare Now $21 (Originally $44)

Finding a foundation that provides significant coverage, looks natural on the skin, and has skincare ingredients isn’t easy, but this one is all of that and more. It provides medium buildable coverage that looks truly skin-like when blended out, and it contains hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, and vitamins E and B5 for hydration.

Amazon

Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate Leave In Conditioner for Damaged Hair Now $21 (Originally $30)

If you’re struggling with damaged hair as a result of over processing or heat styling, we recommend implementing a leave-in conditioner into your hair care routine. This one is great because it provides heat protection, conditions your hair, and contains a bonding complex that works to strengthen strands and help mend damage.

Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Now $18 (Originally $23)

If you’re loyal to this iconic brow pencil or you’ve yet to try it out for yourself, now’s the time to stock up while it’s on sale. It comes in nuanced shades that truly resemble the color of real brow hair, has a fine tip to create hair-like strokes, and features a spoolie on one end of the pencil to allow you to brush your brows into place.

Caudalie

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Night Cream Now $54 (Originally $72)

Applying a moisturizing night cream is one of our favorite forms of self care, and we adore this one. The texture is incredibly silky, it absorbs into the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue, and it keeps the skin looking and feeling hydrated into the morning hours. If you’re on the hunt for an anti-aging night cream, this one has our blessing.

Amazon

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag Now $64 (Originally $80)

Chances are, you’ve seen this adorable handbag on your FYP. It’s no secret why celebrities and fashion lovers adore it—it fits the essentials, features a buttery soft faux leather, comes in tons of different colors, and can be dressed up or down. It has the Byrdie stamp of approval and we absolutely recommend picking it up while it’s on sale.

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds Now $200 (Originally $250)

The right time to purchase high ticket items is during major sales, and we’re thrilled that you can buy Apple AirPods for a discounted price right now. These earbuds feature excellent noise cancellation, high-quality sound, and up to six hours of listening time.

Amazon

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Now from $88 (Originally $180)

A few years ago, you couldn’t walk the streets of New York City without seeing several people wearing this warm winter jacket, and considering how practical it is, we totally understand why. Aside from keeping you warm as the temperatures drop, it features six big pockets, comes in a wide range of colors, and can be folded compactly to store or take with you for travel.

Amazon

Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers Now from $18 (Originally $30)

Soft, pillowy slippers are a winter must-have, and these are some of the best on the market if you ask us. They come in tons of fun colors, have cushioned footbeds for support and comfortability, and feature the softest, most plush faux rabbit fur that wraps around your feet.

Amazon

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe Now from $45 (Originally $70)

If you’re in the market for new athletic shoes, take advantage of the Amazon sale and grab a pair on sale. These feature rubber soles for support and lightweight mesh for breathability, and they come in a variety of colors so you’ll be able to find an option that suits your preferences.

Amazon

Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses Now from $106 (Originally from $155)

Sunglasses make a great gift (or treat yourself item), and this popular style is currently discounted for Cyber Monday. The rounded style gives them a feminine flare, but they’re not overly large or round to the point where they look overpowering. Plus, they come in tons of different variations.

Courtesy

Savage X Fenty, Women's, Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra Now $27 (Originally $60)

Rihanna knows a thing or two about creating lingerie that makes you feel confident, and this balconette bra is a perfect example. It’s an unlined bra that has underwire for support, and it features a floral lace design that’s classic and sexy.

Amazon

Malin+Goetz Dark Rum Candle Now $40 (Originally $58)

‘Tis the season to light a candle and cozy up underneath a blanket, and this candle will help set the vibe for a night in or a date night at home. Notes of ripe plum, bergamot, leather, and rum combine to create a scent that’s equal parts dark and spicy, and warm and inviting.

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Now $229 (Originally $329)

If you’re looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones that will help you completely cancel out noise and maintain your focus, these are the ones for you. They’re wireless, have cushioned ear pads for total comfort, and feature an impressive 24 hours of battery life per charge.

UP NEXT: Best Cyber Monday Deals