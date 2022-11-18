The 48 Best Black Friday Beauty and Fashion Deals to Shop Before It's Too Late

Beauty lovers, style hunters, and gift-givers take note: this year, many retailers are starting their Black Friday sales early. Early access deals allow you to stock up on favorites from brands you love before all the good stuff sells out (here's looking at you, Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag). Although you can expect many of these deals to last through Black Friday weekend, shopping them early ensures a better selection. Plus, many retailers are offering specials like free shipping and limited-edition gifts with purchase. So, if you see something on sale now and you like it—scoop it up, Early bird deals are often the cream of the crop, like the Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream—which quite literally is a cream to score during this early Black Friday sale.
Sheyna Imm, a stylist and buying expert with a roster of clients in New York and Paris tells Byrdie that the best part about early Black Friday sales is the act of discovery. In other words, shopping deals aren't just about consumption. “It’s important to focus on items you love, are meaningful, and can make your life better.” This is also a time to fall in love with brands that align with who you are, what you love, and what you love to give (reminder: the holidays are approaching). So, what should you expect?
With that in mind, we rounded up our favorite early Black Friday deals, all Byrdie editor-approved.
Best Beauty Deals
From covetable luxury creams to TikTok’s favorite hair rollers, and all the serums to make your skin look glazed, these best beauty deals are serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so get them while they’re hot.
- Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream $210 (Originally $280)
- Brandefy Skincare Lover’s Bundle $89 (Originally $119)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate Set, $64 (Originally $80)
- Epicuren The After Bath Trio, $41 with code SALE25 (Originally $54)
- COOLA Dew Good Illumination Serum Sunscreen with Probiotic Technology SPF 30, $34 (Originally $48)
- Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum $94 with code SJHOLIDAY (Originally $125)
- Dry Bar Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron, $125 (Originally $179)
- Fracas Eau de Parfum, $102 with code RPP15 (Originally $120)
- Kate Somerville Liquid Exfolikate, $51 (Originally $68)
- 1821 Manmade Bead, Hair, and Skin Oil, $20 (Originally $28)
- Dry Bar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, $8 (Originally $12)
- SUNNIE The It Kit, $14 (Originally $19)
- Kat Burki Rose Hip Intense Recovery Eye Serum, $115 (Originally $135)
- Brandefy Female Founded Bundle, $37 (Originally $49)
- ReFa Sparkle Set, $69 (Originally $125)
Best Makeup Deals
Indie brands beloved by Byrdie editors to get your lips, eyes, cheeks, face, and nails ready for the season, from the perfect no-crease concealer to the creamiest lipstick.
- Saint Jane Luxury Lip Oil, $21 with code SJHOLIDAY (Originally $28)
- Olive & June Mani System, $41 (Originally $55)
- Olive & June Quick Dry Polish, $7 (Originally $9)
- Olive & June Press-Ons, $8 (Originally $10)
- Soshe Beauty Ceramide Lip Silk Set, $44 (Originally $58)
- Kosas The Ready in 5 Set, $42 (Originally $52)
- Bobbi Brown Luxe Essentials Eye Palette Set, $46 (Originally $65)
- Jouer Cosmetics High Coverage Concealer Pen, $18 (Originally $24)
- Too Faced Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette, $28 (Originally $39)
Best Fashion Deals
Handbags, booties, outerwear, dresses, and the comfiest cardigan—style is a cinch with these editor-picked finds. From designer to contemporary, find something for everyone, and every budget.
- Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag, $315 (Originally $450)
- The Kooples Black Suede Leather Boots, $296 (Originally $395)
- Madewell MWL Bouclé Cardigan Sweater, $57 with code OHJOY (Originally $95)
- Petal and Pup Cyprus Dress, $48 Originally $69
- Naked Cashmere Erin Accessories Cashmere Set, $150 (Originally $200)
- Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Cardigan, $59 (Originally $118)
- Lunya Linen Silk Crinkle Tank Pant Set, $134 (Originally $268)
- Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set, $130 (Originally $185)
- UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (Originally $100)
- That’s So Fetch Emily Dress, $33 (Originally $47)
- Girlfriend Collective ReSlide, $23 (Originally $58)
- Set Active Oversized Puffer, $158 (Originally $198)
- Brother Vellies Alps Shearling Lined Hiking Boots, $318 (Originally $795)
- Madewell Skinny Flare Jeans, $59 with code OHJOY (Originally $98)
- Ree Projects Helene Soft Twist Leather Shoulder Bag, $252 (Originally $630)
Best Wellness Deals
Here's the thing: you don't have to be a wellness enthusiast to shop these wellness deals. From wearable tech to sleep-enhancing candles, these goodies can bring a much needed dose of calm to the holiday season.
- Apollo Neuro Wearable Rose, $359 with code Byrdie40 (Originally $399)
- OJOOK Toothpaste 6-Pack, $80 (Originally $108)
- Relax, Love, Sleep Candle Set, $29 (Originally $49)
- Ultimate Pimple Patch Kit , $61 (Originally $72)
- Compressive High-Rise Legging, $23 (Originally $78)
- Colette Halter Bra, $34 (Originally $52)
- Naomi Workout Dress, $57 (Originally $88)
- Candela Classica Havana, $33 (Originally $48)
- Vital Proteins Blueberry Moon Milk Collagen Latte, $34 (Originally $43)