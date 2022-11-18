The 48 Best Black Friday Beauty and Fashion Deals to Shop Before It's Too Late

Beauty lovers, style hunters, and gift-givers take note: this year, many retailers are starting their Black Friday sales early. Early access deals allow you to stock up on favorites from brands you love before all the good stuff sells out (here's looking at you, Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag). Although you can expect many of these deals to last through Black Friday weekend, shopping them early ensures a better selection. Plus, many retailers are offering specials like free shipping and limited-edition gifts with purchase. So, if you see something on sale now and you like it—scoop it up, Early bird deals are often the cream of the crop, like the Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream—which quite literally is a cream to score during this early Black Friday sale.

Sheyna Imm, a stylist and buying expert with a roster of clients in New York and Paris tells Byrdie that the best part about early Black Friday sales is the act of discovery. In other words, shopping deals aren't just about consumption. “It’s important to focus on items you love, are meaningful, and can make your life better.” This is also a time to fall in love with brands that align with who you are, what you love, and what you love to give (reminder: the holidays are approaching). So, what should you expect?

With that in mind, we rounded up our favorite early Black Friday deals, all Byrdie editor-approved.

Best Beauty Deals

From covetable luxury creams to TikTok’s favorite hair rollers, and all the serums to make your skin look glazed, these best beauty deals are serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so get them while they’re hot.

Nordstrom

Best Makeup Deals

Indie brands beloved by Byrdie editors to get your lips, eyes, cheeks, face, and nails ready for the season, from the perfect no-crease concealer to the creamiest lipstick.

Saint Jane

Best Fashion Deals

Handbags, booties, outerwear, dresses, and the comfiest cardigan—style is a cinch with these editor-picked finds. From designer to contemporary, find something for everyone, and every budget.

Nordstrom

Best Wellness Deals

Here's the thing: you don't have to be a wellness enthusiast to shop these wellness deals. From wearable tech to sleep-enhancing candles, these goodies can bring a much needed dose of calm to the holiday season.