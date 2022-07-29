Ear Tattoos Make For the Perfect "Ink as Accessory"—Here's Why

Long gone are the days of wearing earrings and other similar accessories—of course, that’s not entirely true, but there's a case to be made that ear tattoos are taking that place in popular fashion. Inked ear designs have been seen on celebs like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and Miley Cyrus, while tattoo artists are adding flash tattoo styles and hand poke options to their portfolios.

There is much about an ear tattoo that is appealing: the (potentially) low pain level of getting tatted on the seemingly sensitive skin, the whimsy of a personal small piece that many would miss if not actively looking. “They can be simple or intricate, and it's on a spot that is pretty hidden for the most part. I like the idea that you can also have a 'piercing' without actually getting one done,” says New Jersey-based tattoo artist Sydney Smith, who creates small, detailed pieces on ears, hands, and wrists, as well as large pieces throughout the body.

Meet the Expert Sydney Smith is a New Jersey-based tattoo artist and the founder of Blxck Rose Ink.

Jennifer Schloth, PA-C, is a board-certified dermatology physician assistant at Marmur Medical in New York City.

Safety and Pain

A major question you may have before even considering getting an ear tattoo is probably: Is it safe to get an ear tattoo? Let Byrdie be the ones to confirm for you that it's as safe as any other tattoo placement. With that being said, keep in mind upkeep, aftercare, and picking an artist who keeps clean tools and sanitary shop practices. “As always you should choose an experienced tattoo artist since this area is delicate," says board-certified dermatology physician assistant Jennifer Schloth, PA-C. "The skin behind the ear is thin so it will be painful, and what will probably feel the most uncomfortable is when the tattoo artist is going over your mastoid bone since you will be able to hear the vibration inside your ear.”

As with most tattoo placements, pain levels vary. Ear tattoos consist of ink on the ear itself, the skin behind the outer ear, directly next to the ear near the back of the neck, and in front of the ear near the side of the face. Smith remarks that many of her clients felt zero pain when getting tattooed on the ear near the skin—away from the canal—or around the lobule.

When it comes to risks, the dangers increase with inexperienced artists. Smith, who has done “a decent amount of ear tattoos in the past year,” remarks that a possible risk could be an artist who “pushes too hard into that cartilage and causes the ink to bleed under the skin.” Yikes.

Infection is possible if someone has allergies to specific ink coloring, or if unclean tools are used. So, again for the people who skim-read, please pick an experienced tattoo artist—basically don’t let your friend do a random stick-and-poke with a hot needle because they found an “easy” video on TikTok.

Aftercare

Arguably, the most important part of getting a tattoo is aftercare. “You should care for your ear tattoo just as you would any other body part," says Schloth. "Once you remove the bandage, use unscented soap to gently wash the tattoo and then pat—don't rub—the area dry." She recommends water-based lotions like the H2Ocean Aquatat Moisturizer ($13). Smith, like many other tattoo artists, recommends the tried and true Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($5); however, stick to a designated cream at first, as Schloth warns that it can clog pores.

Those with sensitive skin know to keep away from fragrance, but as a new tattoo is similar to an open wound, avoiding fragrances is vital for keeping infection and irritation at bay. Smith recommends applying a thin layer of an ointment “three times a day for three days, and then unscented lotion to keep it moisturized.”

Fade time mainly depends on the application and the care afterward. “If it is going to fade it will most likely happen within the first two weeks (while the tattoo is healing)," says Smith. "I recommend to all of my clients that they should get at least one touch-up for the design to stay nice and crisp.” As a final care reminder, if your tattoo starts peeling, flaking, or anything gross after a couple of weeks, don’t play games—go see a doctor.

With all the who, what, where, and hows answered, let’s get down to the fun of getting an ear tattoo: The art inspiration and styles that are turning heads and bending ears. Below, see 17 ear tattoos for every tattoo vibe.

