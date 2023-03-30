E.l.f x American Eagle Outfitters Are Getting Cheeky With a Limited Edition Collab

Some collabs catch you a little off guard, but make perfect sense when you think about them: Doritos and Smartfood popcorn, Ben Affleck and Dunkin Donuts, Lady Gaga x Harley Quinn. The latest addition to that list? E.l.f. Cosmetics, the millennial and Gen Z-beloved makeup brand known for its affordable, on-trend offerings, and American Eagle Outfitters, the millennial and Gen Z-beloved clothing brand… known for its affordable, on-trend offerings.

Ahead, everything you need to know about the limited edition e.l.f. x American Eagle Outfitters collection.

e.l.f. cosmetics

The Brands

The collection is e.l.f.’s first collab with a fashion brand and American Eagle’s first collection with a beauty brand. And according to Patrick O'Keefe, vice president of integrated marketing communications for E.l.f., the pairing was a bit of a no-brainer. “e.l.f. and American Eagle are kindred spirits. Our brands are both leaders among Gen Z,” he says. “It’s the marriage of two super brands both uniquely shaping culture, creating endless opportunities for self-expression through personal style, color, clothes, and more.”

The Inspiration

What e.l.f. does for the eyes, lips, and face is what American Eagle does for the booty—enhances. So the collab, naturally, is about playing up your... assets from head to toe. “This… collection is bringing good looks and good jeans for your eyes, lips, face, and both sets of cheeks,” says O’Keefe. “This collection is the perfect representation of taking all of the iconic codes and cues from the world of American Eagle and translating them into an expression of beauty in a way that only e.l.f. could do.”

This campaign features imagery showcasing a model decked out in on-trend baggy denim and a shocking blue eyeshadow look by celeb MUA Colby Smith. Additionally, ambassador Carlacia Grant, star of Netflix's Outer Banks., will lead the charge for the “From Selfie to Belfie” element of the campaign, which will see makeup artists capturing their makeup in selfies and their derrieres in “belfies,” via a custom TikTok filter and song. “We knew she would make this collection even more cheeky,” says O’Keefe.

e.l.f cosmetics

The Collection

The collection features four pieces:

The Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette ($16): The Denim Daze Palette includes—what else?—a selection of moody, dreamy blues. “The eyeshadow palette includes the iconic AE denim tag on the packaging, with 12 matte and shimmer shades inside inspired by AE denim,” says O’Keefe. “Shade names like Mom Jeans, Bell Bottoms, To Dye For, Cargos, and High Rise create fun eyeshadow looks from day to night.”

The Denim Daze Palette includes—what else?—a selection of moody, dreamy blues. “The eyeshadow palette includes the iconic AE denim tag on the packaging, with 12 matte and shimmer shades inside inspired by AE denim,” says O’Keefe. “Shade names like Mom Jeans, Bell Bottoms, To Dye For, Cargos, and High Rise create fun eyeshadow looks from day to night.” Perfect pHIT Lip Balm ($8): “The Perfect pHit Lip Balm is a beautiful dark-wash denim blue; it uses pH technology to magically transform from the dark blue to your ultimate universal pink for comfy, rosy lips,” O’Keefe tells us.

“The Perfect pHit Lip Balm is a beautiful dark-wash denim blue; it uses pH technology to magically transform from the dark blue to your ultimate universal pink for comfy, rosy lips,” O’Keefe tells us. Get Cheeky Clay Mask ($11): Formulated to hydrate both sets of cheeks, the Get Cheeky Clay Mask includes kaolin, shea butter, vitamin E, and blueberry extract. This one “boosts hydration and refines the look of pores, revealing smooth, plump-looking cheeks,” says O’Keefe.

Formulated to hydrate both sets of cheeks, the Get Cheeky Clay Mask includes kaolin, shea butter, vitamin E, and blueberry extract. This one “boosts hydration and refines the look of pores, revealing smooth, plump-looking cheeks,” says O’Keefe. Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault ($50): O’Keefe’s personal favorite piece in the collection, the Beauty in Your Jeans Vault “houses the full collection in an exclusive denim makeup bag made from AE denim,” he says. “With the vault, you get everything and don’t have to pick a favorite!”

The e.l.f. x American Eagle collection is available now on elfcosmetics.com, ae.com, and in select American Eagle stores.