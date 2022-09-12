We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

All the beauty lovers in our tests were unanimous in choosing the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer over all other options, including the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer. While the Dyson is a bigger financial investment, our testers thought it was powerful, quick, and sturdy in ways that the BaByliss isn’t.

Our team of editors and testers tried more than 30 hair dryers in The Lab and at-home. Our most recent test analyzed the differences between the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer—taking into account weight, settings, attachments, and technology—to uncover the winner. Our testers paid attention to the little things, like how sturdy the attachments were, as well as bigger details, like how comfortably each dryer sat in their hands.

As far as blow dryers are concerned, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer are two of the most popular choices. Though they have a lot in common, like powerful heat and speed settings, long cords, and accompanying attachments, there are some clear differences. But which one should you choose?

Who It’s For: Those looking to wrangle thick, luscious hair on a budget will be impressed by the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer. The tool itself is lightweight, but as far as features are concerned, it’s pretty powerful. While it doesn’t come with as many accessories as the Dyson, it’s still a good choice thanks to its ionic technology that effectively reduces frizz.

Who It’s For: In the world of dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer resides in a class of its own. The brand, known for creating the Rolls-Royce of vacuums, has done the same with hair tools, dominating the category with each new launch. This high-ticket blow dryer boasts all kinds of tech features: A sensor that measures the temperature to prevent heat damage, a high-velocity jet for faster drying, and five magnetic styling attachments.

How We Tested

Byrdie editors did extensive research on popular hair dryers, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing 30 to test out first-hand in The Lab, our Manhattan-based product testing facility. Our testers assessed each one based on drying performance, durability, and any extra bells and whistles, before deciding on a rating from one to five. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer ranked high compared to other options.



What We Considered

Weight

Winner: It’s a tie.

The Dyson weighs around 1.8 pounds, while the BaBylissPRO clocks in around 1 pound. In the grand scheme of things, the distinction isn’t that drastic, so as far as weight is concerned, you can’t go wrong with either one. Ultimately, the BaBylissPRO weighs less, but the design of the Dyson distributes weight a little better for an easier grip.

What Our Editors Say “The BaBylissPRO hair dryer feels lightweight and easy to control. But the shape of the Dyson feels much more balanced since it doesn’t have a large back end.” —Shannon M. Bauer, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Jessica Juliao

Settings

Winner: Dyson Supersonic

Despite the fact that the BaBylissPRO has three speed and heat settings, each of which was designed to be distributed evenly to prevent burning and breakage, the Dyson can’t be beat in this category. The Dyson has four heat settings—high for fast drying, medium for regular drying, low for cooler drying and diffusing, and a cold shot to set hair after styling—as well as three speed settings. The best part: It’s equipped with heat shield technology so that surfaces of the tool stay cool, even during close-up styling. And, it comes with temperature control so you don’t experience that all-too-familiar smell of burning hair.

Jessica Juliao

Attachments

Winner: Dyson Supersonic

When comparing just about any blow dryer to a Dyson, it’s impossible to upstage the tool’s carefully designed attachments. The BaBylissPRO does come with a concentrator nozzle (to help guide air flow to a particular area), but that’s about it. The Dyson, on the other hand, comes with five magnetic attachments—flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, wide-tooth comb, and gentle air attachment—for easy, gentle styling.



What Our Editors Say “Each attachment clips into the hair dryer effortlessly with a magnet and it doesn’t come apart, they’re super strong.”—Shannon Bauer

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

Technology

Winner: Dyson Supersonic

Yes, the Dyson is a more expensive dryer, but with that price tag comes quality, high-tech features. Between negative ions to help reduce static in hair, a high-velocity jet of controlled air for more precise styling, and a temperature-regulating technology to prevent heat damage, the designers of the Dyson really thought of everything. That’s not to say that the BaByliss, which is significantly less expensive, is less technologically savvy, but there are some notable drawbacks. Despite an ion generator and nano titanium technology to reduce frizz, the BaBylissPRO’s design feels slightly clunky and less advanced than the Dyson. Regardless, if you’re on a budget and technology isn’t a dealbreaker for you, the BaBylissPRO is still a great blow dryer that will ensure smooth, silky blowouts from home.



Jessica Juliao

