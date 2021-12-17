When it comes to hair dryers, nothing compares to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It’s an investment, yes, but its styling and drying capabilities are unmatched.

We put the Dyson Supersonic to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Back in 2016, the hair industry experienced a major disruption with the release of the Dyson Supersonic dryer. The brand's first foray into the beauty world, it made (literal) waves immediately thanks to its futuristic design and high-tech features like a powerful digital motor, intelligent heat control, and magnetic attachments for every hair type. Basically, it's the smartphone of hair dryers, complete with the high price tag to match.

As a professional, the Supersonic caught my attention straight away. I've used it pretty much ever since it launched (for editorial jobs as well as in my work with celebrity clients) but had never tried it firsthand as a consumer—until now, that is. Before I tested it myself, I assumed that if you weren’t a professional using it every day, you wouldn’t need to splurge on such a fancy product to keep under your bathroom sink. But honestly, this trial period has completely shifted my perspective. Read on for my review.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Uses: Drying and styling hair Price: $399.99 Best features: Dyson digital motor V9, intelligent heat control, Air Multiplier technology, magnetic styling attachments engineered for different hair types About the brand: Dyson has re-engineered the approach to hair care by creating tools that solve real-world problems (like extreme heat damage) and offer protective ways to help hair retain its natural shine.

About My Hair: Medium-density, wavy, and still suffering from postpartum changes

I’ve always had extremely thick, wavy hair that looks its best when cut into soft, long layers with a little bit of weight taken out. However, after having a baby, I’ve lost (and continue to lose) handfuls of hair each day, which has reduced my strands to more of a medium density and eliminated any need for weight to be removed. It’s still wavy, but due to this new mom life, it’s a little flat and drab on top.

In my normal routine, I use volumizing shampoos and smoothing conditioners. After each shower, I apply a weightless oil to my hair while it’s wet and finger-comb it through. From there, I usually air-dry my hair and always end up pulling it back into a ponytail or top knot to keep it out of reach of my baby's grip.

My current hair goals are to create body and volume as well as eliminate frizz so that my strands look happy and healthy.



Design: The dryer of the future

If Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century had a hair dryer, it would have been the Dyson Supersonic. Aesthetically, this dryer is the epitome of futuristic. From the moment I took it out of its box, I felt like I was being entrusted with a magic wand. I tested the iron/fuchsia colorway, but the brand also offers it in black/nickel, black/purple, and white/silver.

But the Supersonic isn't just stylish—its design is smart, too. For one thing, it's pretty lightweight and easy to hold. I also loved the placement of its filter, at the bottom of the handle. That way, I could put the dryer between my legs as I sectioned hair without my clothing being suctioned into the vent. (Don’t you hate when that happens?)

The only thing that took some getting used to for me was the round, curved grip—not because it’s too big, but because there are no grooves for your fingers. (I’m very acclimated to being able to use the same hand to hold the dryer and change the temperature or airflow, which is a two-hand job with the Dyson.) This didn't feel like a huge extra step by any means, but as a hairstylist, it was a minor drawback.

In terms of settings, the Supersonic has three speeds (low, medium, and high) and four temperature options, including a cold shot to set hair after styling. It also comes with three magnetic attachments designed to style all different hair types: a smoothing nozzle (which dries hair with a controlled airflow); a styling concentrator (to boost control and shine); and a diffuser (which disperses air evenly around curls or waves). The attachments are also equipped with Dyson's Heat Shield technology, which means their surfaces stay cool at all times—a major plus. (Although these aren't included with the Supersonic, the brand also launched two more attachments earlier this year that cater specifically to fine, color-treated, and natural hair.)



Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Features: As high-tech as it gets

The Supersonic is brimming with high-tech features—which, for the price, I would totally expect. At the heart of the device is Dyson's powerful digital motor V9, which spins up to 110,000 times per minute and can propel 13 liters of air up to the amplifier every second. From there, the brand's Air Multiplier technology produces a concentrated jet of air for faster and more precise drying and styling—which is definitely a real thing, but more on that below. This dryer also has intelligent heat control, meaning it measures the device's air temperature more than 40 times every second to prevent any damage.

Still, there was one feature I wasn't quite as impressed with. According to the brand, the dryer's motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency, meaning that it's designed to be quieter than the competition. In my experience, this dryer made a different noise that was slightly quieter, but I still struggled to hear people while I was blow-drying my hair or a client's. I wouldn’t consider it a standout detail for me personally.



Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

How To Use: Three ways to dry and style

Since this product comes with three attachments—a smoothing nozzle, a styling concentrator, and a diffuser—I made it my mission to test out all three.

First, I used the smoothing nozzle on dry hair. Yes, I know. Why use a hair dryer on hair that’s already dry? My desire was to see if it could smooth my hair straight, eliminating the incongruous bumps and waves, as well as the creases of my hair tie. I'd read that the dryer’s intelligent heat technology and concentrated airflow work together to help retain shine and reduce frizz—and since this was one of my problem areas, it’s where I decided to start.

I plugged the dryer in, attached the smoothing nozzle, and guided the heat flow by raking my fingers through. I dried it in three sections (bottom, middle, and top), with no products and no brush. In all my years of styling, I’ve never been so impressed with a tool’s results on my own hair. My hair looked so much healthier and shinier than it would have if I had run my flat iron over those kinks.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Next up was the diffuser attachment, which I used on damp hair with a pea-size amount of curl cream from Evo. With the diffuser attached, I kept the airflow on the lowest setting and the heat on medium setting. I didn’t want a powerful airflow to encourage frizzing, and the high heat setting on this dryer is a little too strong if you plan to keep it in one place for a while—it gets hot. (Honestly, I'd only recommend the high heat setting when the hair is completely wet—and you're constantly moving the dryer around—to avoid burning the scalp.)

I spent most of my drying time with my head upside down to help get some volume by lifting the strands away from my scalp. I also came up once in a while to flip all my hair from side to side and took turns using the diffuser from below, scrunching my ends up into a pool, and almost massaging the diffuser into my roots as I pushed them back and forth and gently lifted them up with my fingers. The results I got were tons of volume and some beautifully defined waves. In just five minutes flat, I felt like a lioness. It was such a quick and major transformation for me! The only thing I would have done differently is used a teensy bit more product to help reduce the frizz factor even more. (Let’s face it—it’s hard to have zero frizz when you diffuse!)

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Lastly, I used the styling nozzle to create soft bends in my hair. I wanted to see if I could get a more stylized, less natural look with minimal effort. For this, I added a little product into my hair, which was already dry and smooth, for some extra hold. Then I alternated my approach to waves: Grabbing one-inch sections, I’d either direct heat back and forth onto a loose grip of hair, allowing it to bend, or I would gently scrunch the section up into my hand with the heat applied and then loosely pull it down. I didn’t do every section of my hair, just some of the most noticeable bits to keep it looking perfectly imperfect and stylized. If I didn’t have a baby, I'd be styling my hair this way as much as I possibly could. I loved the look.



The Results: Fast drying time and super versatile

Not only did the Supersonic dry and style my hair, but it happened in record time. My hair was shiny and smoothed out in literally five minutes flat with the smoothing nozzle. My curls were incredibly voluminous and defined with the diffuser. The styling nozzle helped me create imperfect waves more easily than other hot tools. All in all, I was extremely surprised with the effects I saw using each attachment!

The reduction in drying time might be the absolute best feature of this product, though. The different attachments serve as huge aides in the styling department, and I’ve never felt so impressed by a dryer’s concentrator or diffuser before. The heat and airflow are extremely powerful, making this one of the most effective dryers I've ever used in my 13 years as a hairstylist.



Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Value: It's worth it

Yes, this product is an investment, but it offers such an enormous range of styling options. It can get you ready in a time crunch with its speed—and it's built to last. In other words, it’s the bedrock of your investment into good hair.

Also, it's worth noting that Dyson also offers a two-year parts and labor warranty, which increases the Supersonic's value even more. All you need to do is register yours on the brand's website and you're good to go.



Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Similar Products: Nothing compares

As a professional, I own a lot of blow dryers. Prior to adding the Supersonic to my arsenal, I was using a few different ones. I had the Amika Accomplice ($200) compact dryer in one of my bathrooms at home, a Paul Mitchell Neuro Light ($180) dryer in my studio, and a Harry Josh blow dryer in my kit. All of these have their own perks: The Accomplice was easy to store, the Neuro was extremely lightweight, and the Harry Josh had both of those benefits plus quick dry time and a comfortable grip.

But honestly, it’s hard to hold any of these dryers up to the Supersonic. While I have nothing against them—they’re all still wonderful in their own ways and they get the job done beautifully—the Supersonic is pretty much in a league of its own in terms of design, versatility, and effectiveness.

