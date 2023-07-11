Dyson's Famous Hair Tools Almost Never Go On Sale—Get Up to $60 Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

We’ve sung the praises of the magical Dyson hair tools time and time again, and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon. Very few hair dryers on the market are as high-tech or as effective as the Dyson Airwrap—a multi-styling airbrush—or the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer—a one-of-a-kind blow dryer. While we believe they’re worth every single penny (and that’s a lot of pennies), we don’t blame you for holding off until a sale comes around, though Dyson sales are few and far between. Well, the day you’ve been waiting for is upon us: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary is one of the hottest sales of the summer thanks to beauty and fashion deals galore—including discounts on none other than the Airwrap and the Supersonic Hair Dryer. The sale opens today to the Icon tier, Nordy Club cardholders get early access on July 13, while everyone else has to wait until July 17. There’s no promising the hair tools will be left in stock, so now’s the time to plan ahead. Find everything you need to know about the deals, plus how to snag ‘em for yourself.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an annual sale—both in-store and online—hosted by Nordstrom, offering hundreds of insane markdowns on clothing and accessories, shoes, makeup, skincare, hair care, and more. It can be overwhelming at times, so it’s best to go in with a plan. While the sale starts today, Nordstrom credit card holders can start shopping on July 13, and the sale opens up to the public on July 17.

In order to take advantage of the deals while they last, we highly recommend checking out the preview and saving items you’re interested in to your Wish List for easy access come the big day.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Deal

Few hair tools are as coveted as the Dyson Airwrap, so we were surprised to find out that it’ll be included in the sale. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can snag the styling tool for $60 less than the original price.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, $600 (originally $660)



Nordstrom

While $60 off isn’t the biggest discount we’re seeing in the sale, it’s still pretty impressive for Dyson, since the brand almost never offers deals like this. If you’ve been eyeing the Airwrap, take it from us: now’s the time to buy.

Is $600 really a steal? Absolutely. Allow us to explain: The Airwrap is powered by Dyson’s digital motor V9 that spins up to 110,000 times per minute and is fully equipped with intelligent heat control (meaning it measures its own temperature more than 40 times per minute!) to keep it under 302 degrees and prevent heat damage. Each tool comes with six interchangeable magnetic attachments: a pre-styling dryer, a round volumizing brush, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a 1.2-inch barrel, and a 1.6-inch barrel. We couldn’t possibly pick a favorite attachment if we tried, but the barrels are pretty incredible. They actually create an air vacuum, so you don’t need to hold your hair in place as you would with a curling wand or iron—eliminating creases instantly. We’ve been consistently impressed by these barrels, and have included the Airwrap in our best rotating curling irons and best curling irons lists.

If you couldn’t tell, we’re big fans of the Airwrap over on team Byrdie. Not only is the performance outstanding, but the tool is an investment piece that will totally change the way you style your hair. According to commerce writer Alyssa Kaplan, the Airwrap is entirely worth the splurge. “I’m so glad I took the plunge and purchased it for myself. The versatility it provides me (when compared to other options on the market) is unmatched,” she explains. “Because other hot air brushes on the market are so large, they don’t actually give my hair the bounce I crave. But because the round brush included in the Airwrap is quite small, I’m able to control it better and achieve volume at my roots and bounce at my ends.”

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Deal

We’ve rigorously tested our fair share of hair dryers and none have come close to our love for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can snag the hair dryer for $60 less than the original price.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $430 (originally $490)

Nordstrom

If you’re open to splurging on a blow dryer, let it be the Dyson Supersonic. After trying it out extensively on all hair types and textures (including curly hair and fine hair), we can confirm it’s just as good as everyone says it is. It dries hair remarkably fast and offers a smooth blowout in under five minutes. Plus, it's sturdy and comes with five fantastic magnetic attachments, including a flyaway-smoothing nozzle, a concentrator, a diffuser, a gentle air attachment (which is great for fine hair), and a wide-tooth comb. We’d be remiss not to mention the fact that it flaunts seven heat and speed settings, plus a cold-shot button for sealing in your style.

Still not convinced? We tapped Sky Kim, a New York-based hairstylist with extensive experience using all kinds of hot tools, and asked her for her honest opinion. “This superstar tool will save you time, which cuts heat damage,” she explains. “With a variety of heat and speed settings, plus different nozzles to help you target flyaways, rough dry hair, boost curls, or straighten your hair, depending on your mood.”

More Hair Tool Deals

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer $134, originally $200

T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush $127, originally $190

Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush $103, originally $155

GHD Soft Curl 1 1/4-Inch Curling Iron $137, originally $205

T3 SinglePass StyleMax Flat Iron $100, originally $150

GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron $187, originally $279

T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron $114, originally $170