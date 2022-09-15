We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

All of the testers in our lab were unanimous in choosing the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener over the GHD Cordless Unplugged Styler. While the Dyson is a bigger financial investment, our testers thought it was gentle, effective, and high-tech in ways that the GHD Cordless Unplugged Styler couldn’t match.

Our team of editors and testers tried more than 30 flat irons in our Testing Lab and in the real world. Our most recent test analyzed the differences between the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener and the GHD Cordless Unplugged Styler — taking into account ease of use, performance, straightening ability, durability (yes, we dropped the irons on the floor to see if they would break or crack) — to determine the winner. Our testers paid attention to the little things, like whether or not each iron has a cord, as well as bigger details, like how many passes it took the iron to straighten strands.

There are a few standouts when it comes to hair straighteners, the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener and the GHD Cordless Unplugged Styler are two of the most popular choices. Though they have a lot in common, like being cordless and gentle on hair, there are some clear differences. But which one should you choose?

Who It’s For: For someone always on the go, GHD’s Unplugged Cordless Flat Iron is the perfect pick. It takes two hours to charge before it's ready to style hair cordlessly for up to 20 minutes. And if you’re in a hurry and accidentally leave your iron on, you can rest assured knowing that it turns off automatically after a few minutes (testers measured four minutes and 30 seconds, to be exact).

Who It’s For: Staying true to the Dyson name, this high-ticket flat iron features some of the most impressive technology available in a straightener. The flat iron has built-in flexing plates that conform to the shape of your hair to straighten it in less time — and, therefore, less damage. It can be used cordless for up to 32 minutes (which our reviewers tested out in the lab just to double check), making it super easy to style your hair wherever you are.

How We Tested

The Byrdie team researched the best flat irons on the market, interviewed experts, and read product reviews to land on the selections we wanted to test ourselves. Once the team narrowed down the tools in consideration, it was time to put them all to the test in our in-house testing facility in Manhattan, otherwise known as The Lab. Our testers assessed each one based on glide performance, straightening ability, and temperature, before deciding on a rating from one to five. Since every hair texture has a different experience with a flat iron, we had testers with different hair types (fine, wavy, thick, and type 4 curls) try each of the flat irons. The Dyson Corrale and the GHD Unplugged ranked high compared to other options we tested.

What We Considered

Weight

Winner: GHD Unplugged

To put it plainly, no one likes a heavy hair tool. They’re impossible to hold for long periods of time, especially if you’re hoisting them above your head to get the right angle. As far as weight is concerned, testers unanimously found the GHD flat iron to be the winner. It’s compact and lightweight; so much so that testers lauded the fact that holding it for a while didn’t feel like an arm workout. The Dyson, on the other hand, was disappointingly heavy. It weighs 1.23 pounds, to be exact, which isn’t that heavy, but because of the large battery located in the iron, it can be hard to lift after a while. For this reason, testers actually ranked the entire iron lower, despite having otherwise completely positive experiences with it.



What Our Testers Say “The lightweight, compact size is very convenient, so this is likely the best choice for someone who considers this a top priority.” — Eden Stuart, Tester

Phoebe Cheong

Temperature

Winner: It’s a tie!

The Dyson Corrale doesn’t mess around when it comes to temperature — the iron heats up to 410 degrees. In The Lab, testers used a timer to see how fast the iron heats up, and honestly, it blew everyone away. Within 35 seconds, the Dyson warmed up to the maximum temperature, which is a lot faster than expected. If you’re looking for a straightening iron that gets super hot super fast, the Dyson is a great option for you.

However, if you’re worried about damage (or being tempted to turn up the heat), the GHD might be a better pick. It only comes with one temperature (like all of the brand’s straighteners): 365 degrees, which the brand says is the optimal styling temperature for all hair types. We put it to the test to confirm with our thermometer that it was actually 365 degrees. All three of our testers said that this iron felt excellent on their hair and straightened multiple sections in just one pass.



What Our Testers Say “The Dyson totally straightened my hair in one pass and my hair felt healthy afterwards. I did use the highest setting, but I think I could’ve gotten away with using a lower heat.” — Eden Suart



Phoebe Cheong

Technology

Winner: Dyson Corrale

Unsurprisingly, nothing beats the technology of the Dyson. The Corrale boasts unique flexing plates that conform to the shape of your hair to straighten it in less time and with less damage. While the GHD flat iron is somewhat similar — it has dual ceramic heaters that help smooth strands without snagging — testers found the Dyson’s manganese copper plates easier to work with.

Another area where the Dyson surpassed the GHD tool: The cord. The GHD iron has a short charging cord. So not only does it take two hours for the tool to charge completely, the power lasts for 20 minutes before the battery dies. Not only that, but you can’t use it while it charges. The one saving grace is the fact that it automatically shuts off after a few minutes of not being used. This feature helps preserve its own battery, and potentially saves your house from burning down if you leave it on by accident (to ease your fears — that outcome is highly unlikely, even if you did leave your hot tools on).

The Dyson, which is the clear winner here, has a similar feature that turns off the unused iron after 10 minutes and comes with a whole slew of high-tech offerings. For one, it offers 30 minutes of cordless styling, but when it dies, you can keep styling while it’s plugged in. Or, if you prefer the cordless option, you can place the straightener in the accompanying charging dock to boost charge in between styling sections of hair or simply stick it in the charger and wait the hour and 10 minutes it takes to get the full charge.



Phoebe Cheong

Value

Winner: Dyson Corrale

Though the Dyson Corrale is pricey for a flat iron, it’s well worth it when you consider the quality and the value. Complete with universal voltage for styling abroad, a charging dock, the ability to style with the charging cord in use, and a variety of temperature settings, the Dyson offers a ton more than the GHD. That said, it does come at a higher price point, but our testers assured us that it’s justified when you consider how effective and high-tech it is. Many of the beauty experts on our staff have used this dryer, and recommend it to friends and family. If you can afford this flat iron and plan to use it often, then it’s worth the investment.

The GHD is less expensive, with some notable drawbacks. Despite being a little less heavy than the Dyson, the charging cord and short battery life disappointed testers. It also comes with one temperature setting and isn’t as high-tech. If you prefer the lower cost and these flaws aren’t dealbreakers for you, the GHD is still a great choice that will last a long time and smooth and straighten your strands in a single pass,.

What Our Editors Say “The design of the Dyson is super sleek — it would be a welcome addition to my bathroom counter or vanity — and it's a huge plus that it's totally cordless! The temperature is easy to adjust, and the digital display is easy to read.” — Avery Stone, Assistant Editorial Director

What You Can Expect to Pay

When shopping for a flat iron, you can expect to pay anywhere from $40 to over $400. When it comes to the Dyson Corrale Straightener, complete with three temperature settings, a charging dock, and unique hair-smoothing flexing plates, we think the price tag is worth it. Most of the flat irons we tested were between $70 and $500. When determining the right flat iron for you, you should consider how often you’ll use it and which features mean the most to you.

What is Byrdie Verified?

Did you notice the Byrdie Verified seal of approval at the top of this story? This seal means that our team has researched and tested every product on this list using a unique methodology that’s designed to focus on what our readers really want to know—and to deliver insights that you can’t find anywhere else. Occasionally, beauty brands and PR agencies will send us samples for coverage consideration, but our thoughts and opinions are fully our own. If you visit links within our content, we may receive commissions from your purchases, but we never receive any compensation or consideration for the content of our recommendations. In short, the Byrdie Verified seal stands for product recommendations you can trust.

Why Trust Byrdie

Caitlyn Martyn is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She has tested several flat irons over the years, including several options we assessed in The Lab. Caitlyn has been a writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.

