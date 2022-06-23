10 of the Best Dyson Airwrap Tutorials on the Internet

Don’t call it a comeback. While the Dyson Airwrap is dominating social channels with alarming virality, the frequently sold-out hair tool has been the darling of beauty experts and enthusiasts alike ever since its 2018 launch. Four years later, the same fascination remains, as does the question on everyone’s mind: Is it really worth the $600 price tag?

What sets the Airwrap apart from competing tools is, well, everything. First of all, it uses far less heat. By harnessing a dynamic airflow principle called the Coanda effect, the gadget simultaneously dries and styles hair without the usual extreme heat damage. And unlike other hair tools, it comes with eight interchangeable attachments that, in theory, should replace the need for multiple hair tools and brushes. The result? Hair that looks like you just left the salon, achieved with just one at-home tool (did we mention it also claims to work on all hair types?).

But much like a grandmother using an iPhone for the first time, those unfamiliar with the tool’s air-flowing ways can face a serious learning curve. If you're new to the Airwrap world, you might have an abundance of questions: Should I let my hair dry first? Why do my curls keep falling out? What products should I be using? How on Earth do those barrels work? And do I really need to read the user manual?

While you should read the manual, you don’t necessarily need to thanks to the four years worth of tutorials out there online. To keep you from doom-scrolling through some of the more questionable content, we rounded up some of the best Dyson Airwrap tutorials the internet has to offer. Read on for all the tips and tricks you need to know.