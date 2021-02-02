6 Dynamic Hamstring Stretches That Help Loosen Tense Muscles

Having tight hamstring muscles is quite literally a pain. Your hamstrings, a group of muscles in the back of the upper leg, help bend your knees and are important for a number of physical activities like walking, running, and jumping. “Because the hamstrings are connected to the low back through the glutes, tightness can extend up through the glutes and into the low back eventually causing back strain and pain,” says Floery Mahoney, Founder of Board30. Here’s what could be behind your tight hamstrings, and a few stretches to help loosen them up.

What Causes Tight Hamstrings?

“Hamstrings get tight from exercises that contract the muscle without a contrasting eccentric extension of the muscle—things like running, skiing, squats,” says Mahoney. On the flip side, if you have a desk job or tend to sit a lot throughout the day, that can also cause your hamstrings to tighten up.

Dynamic Stretches For Your Hamstrings

One way to deal with tight hamstrings is to do dynamic stretches, which move/work your muscles as you stretch (as opposed to holding a stretch in a static position for a period of time). “This strengthens and lengthens, giving the muscle greater integrity and making it far less injury prone. It's important to be warmed up to get the most from dynamic stretching, even if it's just a little walk around the room to get blood flow up,” Mahoney explains. Dynamic stretches are great pre-workout, as a way to warm up your muscles.

6 Dynamic Hamstring Stretches

To help loosen up those hamstrings, Mahoney recommends these six stretches: