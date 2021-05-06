20 Dumbbell Arm Workouts to Add to Your Routine

When you think of exercise equipment, dumbbells are likely the first thing that comes to mind. And there's a reason for that: Weights are simple but effective tools to encourage your muscles to work harder than they would otherwise, which helps you grow stronger.

Even better, you can build an entire workout around your dumbbells. Grab one weight or a pair and incorporate them into strength training movements to take your resistance work to the next level. This can help boost strength, build muscle, improve muscular endurance, and condition your body to better perform everyday movements.

Ready to reap those benefits, but don't know where to begin? Start by selecting the right dumbbells for your fitness goals, says trainer and Rumble instructor Dale Santiago. If your goal is to increase strength, he recommends choosing a set of dumbbells that feels heavy to you. If you're aiming to grow muscle, go with medium to heavy weights. And if you hope to build muscle endurance, stick to high reps with lighter weights, he says.

Once you have your dumbbells in hand, it's time to get your sweat on. To help, trainers share their favorite dumbbell arm workouts to help you feel that upper-body burn.