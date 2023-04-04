These 12 Dual-Finish French Manis Are Giving Texture and Shine

The French manicure renaissance is fully underway, and instead of sticking to the classic neutral base and white tips, the name of the game these days is all about playing with color, texture, and innovative designs. Now, French manicures are seeing yet another update, this time in the form of finishes. The dual-finish French manicure showcases a contrasting base and tip, whether that's matte and gloss, matte and metallic, or shimmer and gloss. Some are monochrome while others play with various color combos, but all add a new depth to the classic mani silhouette. The options are truly endless, but to give you a taste, ahead you'll find 12 dual-finish French manicures that instantly grabbed our attention.