These 12 Dual-Finish French Manis Are Giving Texture and Shine

The French manicure renaissance is fully underway, and instead of sticking to the classic neutral base and white tips, the name of the game these days is all about playing with color, texture, and innovative designs. Now, French manicures are seeing yet another update, this time in the form of finishes. The dual-finish French manicure showcases a contrasting base and tip, whether that's matte and gloss, matte and metallic, or shimmer and gloss. Some are monochrome while others play with various color combos, but all add a new depth to the classic mani silhouette. The options are truly endless, but to give you a taste, ahead you'll find 12 dual-finish French manicures that instantly grabbed our attention.
All-Black Everything
The beauty of dual-finish French tips is that they add instant intrigue to a nail look, and the texture contrast allows you to explore monochrome options. Here, you can see how matte and glossy black polishes pair together for a timelessly chic moment.
Maximum Shimmer
While many dual-finish French manicures employ glossy and matte polish, you also can use shimmer to embrace the trend in a manner appropriate for the chrome age—this iridescent tangerine mani proves it.
Luscious Burgundy
These burgundy nails give off a rich appeal that seems decadent and moody. The texture play only adds to the sensual, luxurious feel.
Rainbow Velvet
In case you needed another example of how satin and shimmer finishes can pair together, it's somewhere over the rainbow. This dual-finish French mani showcases the multicolor French tip trend while simultaneously embracing the trendy velvet effect. The result is both cheerful and stunning.
Glossy Green
If you prefer the bare base of a classic French mani but want to hop on the dual-finish trend, you can go extra shiny with the tips, and maybe even play with the design. The striped shades of green and subtle faux stiletto effect here are truly stunning.
Midnight Gray-Blue
Gray may typically be considered one of the more drab colors on the spectrum, but as part of a dual-finish French manicure, it's about as fashion-forward as it gets. Here, the exact shade used is OPI's Nail Lacquer ($12) in the shade Less Is Norse, and we love the blue undertones.
Glitter Double French
Who said dual-finish French manicures have to result in a half-and-half effect? This design pairs its glossy neutral base with a glitter double French tip for an almost pop art effect that's sure to turn heads.
Glossy Cranberry Tips
While a dual-finish monochrome French manicure makes quite the statement, you can always opt for a classic neutral base and colorful tip while still sticking to the multi-finish appeal. Here, you can see how glossy cranberry tips have even more main character energy against a matte base. For those curious, the exact color used is the Essie Nail Polish ($7) in the shade Off the Record, from the brand's Limited Edition Fall 2021 Collection.
Metallic Baby French
Looking to add some extra pop to your baby French mani? A dual-finish design is the ultimate way to do it. This one combines a glossy neutral base with chrome metallic tips, plus a couple bonus accents.
Rosy Blush
Looking for a lighter, more neutral dual-finish French mani? We love this blush take by nail artist Amy Le.
Totally Tortoiseshell
Many dual-finish French manicures relegate the shiny section to the tips—but some play with exactly the opposite. This one allows its tortoiseshell base to quite literally shine with a subtle accompaniment of matte white tips.
Rose Gold Tips
Love the look of monochrome rosy blush dual-finish French tips, but want to spice it up for the weekend or a special occasion? Transform your tips with a swatch of metallic rose gold polish.