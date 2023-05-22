Dua Lipa Is the Latest Celeb to Debut a Pair of Wispy Bangs

There’s no denying that Dua Lipa is the blueprint for Instagram it-girls around the world, and it’s thanks to her slightly campy yet still approachable outfits. Whether she’s decked out in full denim or lounging in a Hello Kitty crocheted swimsuit, she always adds a bit of her weird-but-hot edge to her looks, and she just did it again at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore emo bangs with a Greek goddess gown.

On May 20, Dua Lipa posted a carousel of photos in which she hard-launched her new man, French filmmaker Romain Gavras. As per usual, Lipa looked stunning, and wore a classic black one-shoulder Celine gown with various cutouts throughout the torso. The dress features a slit that makes her look like a gothy Grecian statue come to life, and her stylist Lorenzo Posocco paired the dress with black strappy sandals, diamond drop earrings, and a diamond bracelet.

Getty Images

Dua took the emo vibes up a notch by wearing the one hairstyle you may have thought was strictly reserved for angsty teenagers—she wore a messy Pam Anderson bun, and basically covered her eyes with a new set of bangs. The look is a mature take on emo, though, and hairstylist Rio Sreedharan created piecey overgrown bangs with elegant outward flips and gathered the rest of her hair into a voluminous French twist with frayed ends. It’s basically Beetlejuice bangs all dressed up—and a look worthy of an event as extravagant as the Cannes Film Festival.

Lipa’s makeup artist Samantha Lau upped the moody vibes and created a soft smoky eye with a diffused grey shadow along the singer’s lid and lower lash line. Lau softened the look with a soft matte complexion before adding vibrancy to Dua’s beat with a coral blush and a satin terracotta lip.

Finally, to round out the grown-up emo look, Dua relied on two different nail trends that are everywhere this spring: the American manicure and the Jello manicure. On her fingers, Dua wore a classic American manicure with a medium-length almond shape and then added a touch of boldness with a fiery red Jello pedicure.

With an American manicure, overgrown fringe, and a plethora of diamonds in tow, Dua taught us what it means to look like emo Aphrodite. It’s a look that’s surely going into our back pockets.