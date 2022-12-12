Dua Lipa's "Tinsel Eyes" Are the Best Last-Minute Holiday Party Inspo

If Dua Lipa's going to do one thing, it's pull a look. The singer's Instagram has no shortage of both beauty and fashion inspo, and lately, she's been feeding us extra hard by dipping into niche trends like mermaidcore and blokecore. But while her off-duty looks are always worth adding to our saved folders, it makes sense that her on-stage looks are equally dazzling. Case in point? Her recent look for I Heart Radio's Jingle Ball in New York on December 9.

Lipa hit the stage in a Cher-esque silver bra top and white pants, both embellished with butterfly-inspired beading. What we're really obsessed with, however, is her silvery makeup, which her makeup artist Samantha Lau dubbed "tinsel eyes." Lau created a smokey eye with varying shades of silver, bringing the shadow out into a cat eye shape and blending under Lipa's bottom lashes. From the photos, it looks like Lau used a more gunmetal shade over the lid before adding a true chrome along Lipa's lash line. To finish off the makeup, Lau lightly contoured, highlighted, and blushed—and added a deep rosy nude lip.

As always, Lipa has her finger right on the pulse, as this look fits perfectly into some of the biggest trends of 2022. This year, Y2K came for our makeup bags, and Dua shows us how to wear frosty shadow in a modern way. It was also the year silver stole the spotlight, with cool tones de-throning the warm bronzes and golds that have been trending for the past decade or so.

It's also right on trend for the holiday season—and the perfect last-minute party inspo. “Whether it’s a chunky multidimensional dark glitter or a bronzed light-reflecting shimmer, the eyes are all about that extra lid radiance,” makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran told us about this year's biggest holiday makeup trends. "People are experimenting more with textures, glitters, and colors. The courage to be more creative and step out of comfort zones is becoming the norm as beauty gurus, and everyday makeup enthusiasts are sharing their tips and tricks on creating more user-friendly and easier ways to apply eye looks.”

If you want to take the tinsel vibes even further, celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder suggests trying tinsel lashes, too. “For some extra sparkle and shine, I think tinsel lashes are so fun for the holidays,” she tells Byrdie. You can choose your intensity by keeping it subtle with just a few lashes or going all out with a whole falsie strip. “Either way, this is a great option for someone who wants a simple but fun holiday look without worrying too much about bright colors,” she adds. You can DIY your own pair by cutting and gluing pieces of tinsel onto some lashes (Blunder loves the Duo Lash Adhesive in Clear, $7, for projects like this), or you can opt for a silvery formula like the H&M Glitter Mascara/Eyeliner ($7).

No matter if you add just a hint of glitter or go full-on tinsel queen, follow Lipa's lead—this holiday season and beyond.

