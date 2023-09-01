Dua Lipa Just Gave the Sheer Shoe Trend Her Stamp of Approval

Dua Lipa not only knows how to vacation, but she also knows how to pack gorgeous outfits for her trips. This summer, the “Dance the Night” singer spent most of her time relaxing at beachy destinations, and her entire Instagram page reads like a mood board titled "Dream Vacation Slays" (at least it does for me). The latest? An all-sheer look that confirms the sheer shoe trend is here to stay.

On August 31, Lipa posted a carousel of photos from her birthday trip to Ibiza. While standing in front of what looks to be an art installation, Lipa wore an outfit that's just as artistic, and it consists of Bottega Veneta from head to toe. Lipa wore the brand’s Double Layer Light Cotton and Nylon Midi Dress, which features a sheer white fabric, a sleeveless design, a cowl neck, and chrome hardware through the bodice. She paired the dress with the brand’s matching sheer white over-the-knee boots, which acted as makeshift sheer knee socks that attached to her garter belt. She accessorized the look minimally and wore simple white lingerie under her dress, plus a silver ring and Bottega Veneta corkscrew earrings.

Though her white outfit may look simple, it hits almost every microtrend that’s out there right now. The first and most obvious is the sheer clothing trend, which celebs and It-girls have been flocking to all year long. The second is a bit more niche, and it’s the sheer knee sock trend, which can be difficult to style if you’re not going for a generic prep-skirt-plus-knee-sock outfit formula. Of course, there's also the rather divisive mesh shoe trend, which has been everywhere this summer in the form of ballet flats, but Dua is expertly showing us how to bring the trend into fall.

Finally, although this dress is meant to be worn on your shoulders, Lipa created a slouchy off-the-shoulder look that exposes her bra strap—hence, she’s tapping into the exposed bra trend, too. It’s a great way to show off your cute bra (even if just the strap) without hiking your entire bra up and out of your top.

Lipa could have easily looked like she was in costume with these many microtrends happening simultaneously—but her laid-back glam is what tied everything together. The singer wore her hair parted down the middle, a cloud manicure, and a dark strawberry makeup look with a flush of red blush and rosy mauve lips.