Dua Lipa's Nails Look Like Pearls Thanks to Her Sheer French Manicure

It seems that Dua Lipa is always in one of two places: on stage or on vacation. Her Instagram feed is a mashup of various fashion moments in between sets and lounging by the water, and her most recent Instagram post proves that the star’s work-hard-play-hard aesthetic will live to see another day. While reading on the beach, Lipa showed off her insanely adorable manicure that makes her nails look like actual pearls.

On May 11, Dua posted an Instagram carousel with Service95, a newsletter that the star began in February 2022. The post included tons of photos of the singer reading, and she announced the launch of the Service95 Book Club, which begins its Book of the Month with Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain. In the first photo, she’s wearing a stringy turquoise bikini that’s full of sequins, a gold pendant necklace, a constellation of various hoop earrings, and a dainty hoop belly ring.

She’s holding a book which just so happens to match her teal swimsuit—yet, we can’t stop staring at her nails. Her almond shape is medium-length, and she’s wearing a glazed milk bath manicure with a touch of creamy white and a reflective finish that makes her nails look like pearls.

It’s a stunning nail job, and it’s so in line with the current nail trends. Thanks to the my nails but better trend, people are opting for nail polishes and manicures that let their real nails shine through lately, so sheer polish will reign supreme this season. By using a semi-sheer milk bath base, Lipa was able to show off her natural growth while still abiding by another buzzy mani: glazed nails, which offer a pearlescent sheen.

@dualipa / Instagram

This luxe manicure may have an otherworldly mermaid vibe, but it’s very simple to DIY. First, apply two coats of sheer white or cream nail polish to create a milk bath base. After that dries, create a glossy glazed effect.

Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who created the glazed manicure, uses OPI’s Tin Man Can Chrome Powder—but the chrome topper is for professional use only. For a similar reflective effect, apply one coat of the Nails.Inc What the Shell? Pearl Effect Nail Polish ($11), and then seal the entire look in with a high-shine top coat.