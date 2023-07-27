Dua Lipa's Micro French Manicure Is Perfect for Vacation

Of all the Barbies Dua Lipa could have played in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, it makes sense that she was cast as Mermaid Barbie—the singer is almost always vacationing at the beach. She’s currently enjoying some R&R in Albania, where her family is from, and her micro French mani is going straight to our vacay mood boards.

On July 27, Lipa posted a carousel of photos from her trip. The singer was decked out in Celine from head to toe, pairing tan gladiator slides with a black mini dress with white straps, pockets, and gold buttons. With history as precedent, Lipa is a fan of stacking her jewelry—this time around, she wore various gold and diamond hoops on each ear, gold rings, plus a gold watch and a diamond tennis bracelet. She topped off her outfit with a glowing no-makeup makeup look and natural saltwater waves in her hair.

Her outfit gave quiet luxury to a tee, and her micro French mani perfectly complemented her look. Her nails sat in a medium-length square shape with a milky nude color at their base. Her white micro French tips follow the curvature of nail growth as opposed to the flatness of a square nail edge, making her French manicure look like her natural nails, just enhanced, which falls in line with the current naked nail trend. Lipa has been putting twists on the French mani for a while and just wore a pink French manicure to the Barbie premiere—we can’t wait to see how she plays on the classic manicure type next.

If you’re in the market for Lipa’s baby French nails, it’s a surprisingly easy manicure to do at home. First, prep your cuticles, file and buff your nails, and then apply a ridge-filling base coat. For a chip-free manicure that lasts, apply milky nail polish in thin layers, allowing a few minutes in between each coat. Once your milky base has dried down completely, use a fine nail art brush to draw a smile line near your nail edge. After that, fill in the micro-tip with white nail polish, making sure to cap the free edge. Once your micro tips dry completely, top everything off with a high-shine top coat.