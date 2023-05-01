Dua Lipa Wore a Glazed Vanilla French Mani and Chanel Wedding Dress to the Met

Dua Lipa isn’t afraid to go all out with her fashion, whether she's on the red carpet, on tour, or strolling the NYC streets. So it's shocking that she's only attended the Met Gala once, but her oversized beehive moment for 2019's Camp theme was one for the books. The 2023 Met Gala is Dua's second appearance at the ball, and she's co-hosting alongside Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Roger Federer, who each represent “every realm of popular culture,” as Vogue puts it.



This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” so it comes as no surprise that Lipa stepped onto the red carpet decked out in vintage Chanel. She wore a Chanel FW92 Couture gown that was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer as the finale bridal look in the collection, designed by Lagerfeld himself. The gown features a cream tweed fabric all throughout, with a romantic thick-strapped bodice that cinches into a puffed petticoat-style skirt. There's black stitching along the bodice and fringe hem gives the gown that classic Chanel feel, and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, finished the look off with a chunky diamond pendant necklace and diamond rings.



Her nails were the perfect complement to her minimal yet striking outfit—Lipa wore a glazed vanilla French manicure with a medium-length round tip. Although vanilla French manicures seem like a new trend, they're a spin-off of the American French manicure—which calls for a soft blurring between a French manicure's base and tip—that has been around for decades. It was a go-to manicure in the '90s, and her nails were perfect for her vintage '90s dress. She brought them into 2023 with a reflective pearly glaze over the entire nail.

Dua wore her hair in long undone waves parted down the middle, which honestly made her look like she was about to run through a field on the set of Pride & Prejudice. She finished off the romantic look with soft smokey liner around her eyes, as well as a blushing complexion and a striking terracotta lip.

