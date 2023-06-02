Dua Lipa's Blueberry Milk Nails Look Good Enough to Eat

Dua Lipa doesn't need a TikTok filter to tell her which hues work for her: she knows that blue is her color. Lipa wears a blue wig for her upcoming role as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and has stunned in various blue beauty and fashion looks lately. Her latest cool-toned flex? It’s her new blueberry milk manicure.

On June 1, Lipa posted a series of photos to Instagram wearing pieces from her collaboration with Versace. She writes, “I’ll be living in this blue chrome two-piece until further notice,” and shows off details from her outfit, which include a blue metallic jacket and a matching mini skirt. She paired the look with a matching blue foil Versace bag, Versace medallion earrings, Versace bracelets, a Versace body chain, and diamond hoops scattered along her ears.

Lipa also debuted what may be the hottest nail trend for the summer: blueberry milk nails. Her nails are medium-length almond-shaped and feature a pale blue color throughout—the same shade that many of the models wore on the runway show for the collection a few weeks ago. It was the perfect pastel accent to contrast her highly maximalist outfit while still staying true to its color palette.

In recent months, almost every celeb under the sun has opted for the strawberry milk manicure, which riffs on the milk bath manicure’s hazy, creamy finish while offering a light pink color. Both manicure styles can easily slot into the overarching “my nails but better” trend since they both offer a natural finish.

Still, after half a year of favoring neutral nail polishes, it was only a matter of time before celebs started adding fun colors to the milky trend. Lipa’s blueberry milk manicure has the same creamy base as the aforementioned manicures with a fun blue tone that sets the look apart. And the manicure is in line with the pale blue colors that made their rounds on the red carpet: both Sydney Sweeney and Elsa Hosk wore the dusty, cool-toned hue at the Cannes Film Festival, which leads us to believe that baby blue might be the new it-color this summer.

Like any milky manicure, Lipa’s blueberry milk manicure is very simple to recreate. First, push your cuticles back and file and buff your nails to your preferred shape. Then, to maintain a ridge-free finish, apply a smoothing base coat to your entire nail. Next up, apply two coats of baby blue nail polish like the OPI Nail Lacquer in It’s a Boy! ($11). (If you don’t have baby blue nail polish on hand, you can always mix any blue and white nail polish to get the look.) Finally, seal the entire manicure in with a high-shine top coat for a reflective sheen.

And, remember, summer is the time for going all out with color, so there’s no reason to stop at a blueberry milk manicure: have fun with pale purples for a blackberry milk mani, light greens for a kiwi milk manicure; or peachy shades for an orange creamsicle look. The opportunities are endless this season when it comes to manicures that look good enough to eat.