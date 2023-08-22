Dua Lipa's Dreamy Cloud Nails Are the Perfect Birthday Manicure

Dua Lipa is a style chameleon, especially when it comes to her nails. She always pairs her vibrant, maximalist style with trending manis like blueberry milk nails, hot pink French nails, pink aura nails, mermaid Barbie nails, glazed vanilla French manicures—and always with a certain je ne sais quoi that only a Leo can exude. So, for her solar return (that's astrology talk for birthday), it makes sense that the Lioness would pair the trendiest neutral nails with the most out-of-the-box birthday look.



On August 22, Lipa wished herself a happy 28th birthday with an Instagram carousel showing off how she rang in her new year on a serene vacation with friends.



Lipa let her outfit do the talking, and kept her manicure simple with her version of cloud nails—a creamy, slightly sheer, and ultra glossy manicure that Lipa styled in a medium-length square shape. Her nails had a sheerness so faint you could slightly see through them, but not totally transparent—like stained or tinted glass.



Her outfit, on the other hand, was maximalism at its finest. Lipa opted for logomania, bright colors, and lots of bling; wearing a mesh Gucci logo bra under a mesh red shrug, baggy lavender pants with pearl and chain details, big see-through red sunglasses, a shiny silver purse, lots of rings, and layers of pearl and charm necklaces around her neck. She went light on the glam with radiant skin, a small cat eye, and a natural-tinge lip tint.



Obviously, recreating her entire birthday look might not be the easiest thing to do unless you're willing to drop a few thousand dollars. However, we got you covered with the nail tutorial if your looking to copy her cloudy mani.



Glosslab founder Rachel Apfel Glass previously gave us some tips for perfecting the look at home. "Try a couple of coats of a light, white polish—such as our Glosslab Nail-Strengthening Nail Polish in OG White or OG Cotton ($10 each), followed by a coat of shimmer gel polish."

To make sure lighter colors really pop and stay looking fresh, you will want to apply them after using nail polish remover to remove any previous color, then apply cuticle oil to soften and push back your cuticles. Then, cut and file them to desired length and shape—medium and square to copy Lipa.



If you're headed to the salon instead, celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein likes CND Plexigel in Oat Milk. "It is great because it can be used as a traditional gel polish, or it can be used to create nail extensions or create 3D designs. It is also a thicker formula, so with one coat, you get the perfect dimension for the perfect milky nail trend."