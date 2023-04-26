Dua Lipa’s 21 Biggest Fashion Hits to Take Inspo From

Dua Lipa is a mega pop star, praised for her raspy voice, upbeat style, and addictive melodies. Her style is colorful, glittery, and frankly, very cool. She’s a character and a style chameleon who isn’t afraid to experiment, play, and make statements with her voice or her wardrobe.
As her infectious songs top the charts, Dua Lipa is also busy making new trends—from the Y2K revival to platinum blonde money pieces. Below, 21 of Dua Lipa's top fashion hits.
GCDS Fashion Show (2023)
Dua Lipa wore an ultra-sheer lace catsuit by GCDS for the brand's fashion show in early 2023.
Capital Jingle Bell Ball (2022)
Less is more, and Dua Lipa’s vintage little black dress is a testament to this. Her mini was designed by Bob Mackie, and she paired it with sheer black tights, pointed-toe black pumps, and jewelry from the Bulgari Serpenti collection. This ensemble is unlike most of her more colorful, Y2K-inspired looks, and we love that she can feel at ease in such an elegant, timeless outfit.
Variety's Hitmakers Brunch (2022)
For a daytime event, Dua stepped out in an oversized pinstripe suit designed by The Attico. She made the look hers by wearing no shirt, chunky jewelry by Rainbow K, black sunglasses, and patent loafers.
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium Event (2022)
Dua channeled old Hollywood glamor to honor Elton John in 2022. She stepped onto the yellow brick carpet wrapped in a black, train-bearing, single-shoulder gown, over-the-elbow gloves, winged eyeliner, dangling emerald and diamond earrings, and a striking, single-diamond bracelet.
Tha Albie Awards (2022)
Dua attended the Albie Awards in a column floor-length black archival Versace dress adorned with metallic studs. She kept her jewelry and hair simple with hoops, a gold bangle, and a swept-up hairstyle. For footwear, she went with a mainstay of hers—black pointed-toe satin pumps.
Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri's Wedding (2022)
Dua broke a traditional fashion rule when she wore all white to the wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri—and all eyes were on her. She celebrated in a breezy, paneled, super sheer dress detailed with cutout florals.
Grammys (2022)
For the 2022 Grammys, Dua wore a bondage-inspired gown designed by Versace. The head-turning piece was first seen on the Versace runway in 1992, once worn by Cindy Crawford. The dress is detailed with a revealing mesh bodice, gold hardware, and crisscrossing leather straps. She accessorized with lots of heavy mixed metal chains around her neck and wrist and finished the look with sleek, Donatella-esque platinum hair.
Brit Awards (2021)
For the 2021 Brit Awards, Dua represented her British roots with a custom Vivienne Westwood look. Her beehive hair appeared to be a nod to another influential Brit, Amy Winehouse.
Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party (2021)
Dua stunned in a sparkling dress composed of streams of silver sequins that evoke long leaves. The uneven neck, sleeves, and hem of this piece make it especially artful. She paired it with diamond earrings that perfectly matched the tone of her dress and simple, white, satin pointed-toe pumps.
Grammys (2021)
On the night that she took home a Grammy, Dua wore a sparkling sheer Atelier Versace dress, detailed with a glittery butterfly that landed on her chest and a thigh-high slit. She paired the racy, flirtatious dress with sparkly, strappy heels and a wrapped diamond bracelet.
Grammys (2020)
Dua wore a custom silk vanilla-toned floor-length outfit for the 2020 Grammys. She paired it with just a diamond necklace and kept her arms free of bracelets or a bag. Her ombre, bang-heavy updo, bright aqua eyeshadow, and rhinestone-studded nails punched up the otherwise minimalist look.
Pre-Grammy Gala (2020)
Combining two trends—all leather and tailoring—Dua Lipa arrived on the red carpet for a pre-Grammy party in an oversized leather blazer, slouchy thigh-high leather boots, and white pants. She accessorized with neon earrings and pulled her hair into a slicked-back high bun.
Mnet Asian Music Awards (2019)
Years before Barbiecore was a trend, Dua wore a shimmering bubblegum pink mini dress designed by Versace with matching pumps. This look was all about the glow—her bronzed and oiled skin radiated as much as the mini.
Aria Awards (2019)
Dua wore a strapless Saint Laurent ivory satin mini dress adorned with ostrich feathers at the neckline. She accessorized with matte black tights, platform pumps, playful rings, and bright pink nails. We’re currently seeing her hairstyle—a classic ‘90s and Y2K center-parted bun with two strips of hanging bangs—everywhere, but Dua Lipa was once again ahead of her time as she styled her hair like this in 2019. The complete look is very Cher Horowitz.
American Music Awards (2019)
The singer went for an eye-popping and incredibly glamorous look in a hot pink, strapless Miu Miu gown, detailed with a dramatic black velvet bow. She elevated the stunning dress even more with an attention-demanding emerald and diamond necklace. Her hair was swept into a signature super high, pin-straight ponytail.
MTV EMAs (2019)
In a racy black dress designed by Dion Lee, Dua Lipa was able to make another case for bondage wear. She belted the dress with a waist harness, and the high-cut slit revealed a sultry garter. She accessorized with black satin ankle boots, lots of silver rings, and diamond-studded earrings that could be taken straight from a comic book.
amfAR Cannes Gala (2019)
The singer was a vision in red for the 2019 amfAR Gala in Cannes. She wore a billowing one-shoulder Valentino Couture gown for the occasion.
Met Gala (2019)
Once a Versace girl, always a Versace girl. Dua represented the brand in a psychedelic couture look for her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2019.
MTV EMAs (2018)
For the 2018 EMAs, the singer wore an '80s-inspired floral mini dress by Saint Laurent with strappy black heels.
American Music Awards (2018)
At the 2018 American Music Awards, Dua opted for another Giambattista Valli couture look—particularly a glamorous white, off-the-shoulder gown.
Brit Awards (2018)
Earlier in the year, she chose a more classically Giambattista Valli moment for the Brit Awards, wearing a billowing tulle gown from the designer's spring 2018 couture collection.