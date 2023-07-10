Dua Lipa’s Hot Pink, Dual-Toned French Manicure Is What Barbie Dreams Are Made Of

The Barbiecore trend has reached its pinnacle: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has officially premiered, and the film’s cast and Hollywood’s hottest stars all gathered to show off their best pink looks. Of course, when thinking about what to wear to a film dedicated to the iconic Barbie doll, you’d likely think pink. But on the other hand, Dua Lipa arrived in a silver rhinestone-studded dress that made her look like a dark glam mermaid. Still, she found a way to splice the rosy hue into her look à la a Barbie French manicure.

On July 9, Dua Lipa arrived at the Barbie premiere in LA wearing a custom sleeveless Bottega Veneta dress that screams sirencore (fitting, as Lipa plays Mermaid Barbie in the film). The sheer dress has a low back and is embellished with crystals in a way that makes it appear like a glitzy fishnet, and underneath, she wore a simple pair of white underwear. Her stylist Lorenzo Posocco accessorized the look with silver pointed-toe heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including a platinum and diamond Victoria Graduated Line Necklace, a white gold and diamond HardWear Link Earrings, a white gold and diamond T1 Ring, and a white gold and diamond Knot Ring.

Getty Images

While her dress had the “Mermaid” portion of her Barbie down to a tee, Lipa’s manicurist created a Barbie French manicure that solidified her role as a doll. “We wanted to create a stunning two-tone French manicure for Dua Lipa, capturing the essence of Barbie,” says celebrity manicurist Kim Truong. “Using OPI Nail Lacquer in ’Hi Barbie’ as the pink base and ‘Alpine Snow’ on the tips, we achieved a striking contrast. With Dua's elegant clear rhinestone dress, our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look.”

Kim Troung

Truong first prepped Lipa’s nails and then applied one coat of the OPI Natural Nail Base Coat ($11). Once her base was dry, Troung applied two coats of the OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in “Hi Barbie!” allowing each layer to dry fully between applications. Next, she created a French tip using OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in “Alpine Snow” and then applied a second layer of white for an opaque finish. Once the tips were completely dry, Truong sealed everything in with the OPI Top Coat ($11).

Regarding the rest of her glam, Lipa went her usual route and wore a warm beat and undone waves. Lipa’s longtime makeup artist Samantha Lau created a soft brown smoky eye to accompany her bronzed and dewy skin and then added a taupe matte lip to add definition to her makeup. Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero created an undone blowout, which features a middle part and sleek Mcdonald's bangs, and then kept with the mermaid theme by adding in soft beachy waves throughout the length of her hair. Leave it to Lipa to arrive in a look that screamed, “I’m Mermaid Barbie!” while still holding onto a bit of edge.