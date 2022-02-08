9 Beauty Tips We Learned From Dua Lipa's Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge

If you love makeup, it's pretty likely you know who Lisa Eldridge is. The multi-hyphenate is the superpower behind the red carpet looks of celebrities like Kate Winslet, Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, and Emma Roberts (to name a few)—and one of the world's leading artists. She's also the creator of her namesake line, which boasts incredible lip and complexion products, the author of a beauty coffee table booked called Face Paint, and the Global Creative Director of Lancôme.
Eldridge is always sharing beauty tips, tricks, and secrets with the millions who follow her on all her social channels. Luckily for us, she spoke to Byrdie about the makeup looks she's excited to try this winter, her most underrated makeup product, and more. Keep reading for all the details.
Her Top Trend of 2021: Post-Punk Makeup
"There's a wave of hedonistic, post-pandemic punk on the horizon. As we gradually seem to be heading out of this troubling time, there’s a real celebratory feel and I predict this will be reflected in a glorious, wide spectrum of makeup moments."
Try a Mood-Boosting Shade
"As life is slowly returning to a ’new normal,' I’m embracing the chance to delve into a diverse palette of vivifying, mood-boosting shades. Fiery warm tones, joyful pastels, acid brights… nothing is off-limits."
Don't Forget to Hydrate for the Perfect Makeup Base
"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate from the inside out! Make a point to keep a large bottle of water with you to get your recommended daily intake. Embrace formulas rich in glycerin and ceramides. I like to use the Lancôme Advanced Genífique Serum ($109) because it hydrates my skin and protects it from external aggressors like pollution. It helps to strengthen my skin barrier and makes my skin look more radiant and healthy."
Her Favorite Product for Fluffy, Natural-Looking Brows
"House of Eldridge Pop-Up Studio guest artist and founder of brand Kimiko, Danielle Vincent, introduced me to her Super Fine Eyebrow Pencil ($31). I’ve been using little else on my brows recently. I love how the micro-fine tip allows for such precise application, making a feathered, natural brow foolproof. My shade is coffee."
The Best Routine for Strong, Healthy Lashes
"I’ve been successfully sticking to my New Year’s resolution of applying daily care to my lashes. The Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum ($49) is a great option as it contains a host of conditioning ingredients, amino acids, and glycerin. In the morning, I’m dressing my newly nourished lashes in a slick of Lancôme Idôle Mascara ($27). After applying a swipe of one of the new shades of L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick ($31), I’m ready to face the day!"
The Underrated Beauty Must-Have for Winter
"Not everyone knows that my Gloss Embrace Lip Gloss ($25) also functions as a conditioning, cushiony lip treatment. I find myself reaching for it even more frequently at the moment, owing no doubt to the harsh weather. One of my lovely customers told me that it’s the only lip-care she uses whilst skiing, as it keeps her lips hydrated—even on the slopes."
How to Step Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022
"You could try incorporating an essence into your skincare regime, as a simple way of stepping up your routine. Choose one that caters to your specific skincare needs, (right now I’m using a hydrating essence) and press into skin before applying your usual moisturizer."
The One Makeup Product She Always Has on Hand
"My Seamless Skin Foundation ($61) forms the base of almost every look I create, so it's my constant complexion companion!"
All the Secrets to Her Signature "Patchwork" Skin Technique
"After buffing in a thin layer of foundation (only where you need it to even the complexion), opt for a concealer with intense coverage that will lend itself well to my Patchwork Concealing Technique. The Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Concealer ($29) has a precise tip that allows for targeted application. Only conceal where absolutely necessary, allow the beauty of your natural skin to shine through."