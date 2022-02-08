9 Beauty Tips We Learned From Dua Lipa's Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge

If you love makeup, it's pretty likely you know who Lisa Eldridge is. The multi-hyphenate is the superpower behind the red carpet looks of celebrities like Kate Winslet, Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, and Emma Roberts (to name a few)—and one of the world's leading artists. She's also the creator of her namesake line, which boasts incredible lip and complexion products, the author of a beauty coffee table booked called Face Paint, and the Global Creative Director of Lancôme.

Eldridge is always sharing beauty tips, tricks, and secrets with the millions who follow her on all her social channels. Luckily for us, she spoke to Byrdie about the makeup looks she's excited to try this winter, her most underrated makeup product, and more. Keep reading for all the details.