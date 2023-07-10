Here's Why You Have Dry Skin Around Your Mouth—And What You Can Do About It

There's no denying that dealing with dry skin anywhere on your face (or body, for that matter) can be seriously uncomfortable, irritating, and, oftentimes, unsightly.

But dry, peeling skin around your mouth and lips can be particularly problematic and annoying. And if you feel like it's cropping up in this area more than anywhere else, that's probably not your imagination. There are several different culprits—biological and environmental—that could be to blame. Ahead, board-certified dermatologists Nava Greenfield, MD, and Debra Jaliman, MD, explain why you may have dry skin around your mouth and share their best strategies for both prevention and treatment.

Meet the Expert Nava Greenfield, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City.

Debra Jaliman, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City

What Causes Dry Skin Around the Mouth?

Anatomy: First, it's important to understand that the skin around the mouth differs from the skin elsewhere on your face. Structurally it's the same, but there are fewer oil glands around the lips and mouth than on the nose or central face, explains Jaliman. This, in turn, makes them innately more prone to dryness and sensitivity.

First, it's important to understand that the skin around the mouth differs from the skin elsewhere on your face. Structurally it's the same, but there are fewer oil glands around the lips and mouth than on the nose or central face, explains Jaliman. This, in turn, makes them innately more prone to dryness and sensitivity. Sun exposure: Because the lips are constantly exposed to sunlight, they can easily become more damaged by UV rays: "Chronic sun exposure contributes to dry skin," adds Greenfield.

Because the lips are constantly exposed to sunlight, they can easily become more damaged by UV rays: "Chronic sun exposure contributes to dry skin," adds Greenfield. Angular cheilitis: Angular cheilitis is a dry skin condition found on the corners of the mouth, Greenfield explains. It's most common among people with deeper wrinkles around their lips and those prone to licking lip corners; saliva production comes into play, too.

Angular cheilitis is a dry skin condition found on the corners of the mouth, Greenfield explains. It's most common among people with deeper wrinkles around their lips and those prone to licking lip corners; saliva production comes into play, too. Your lifestyle: Dry skin around your lips and mouth can also be caused by external factors: namely, your mouthwash and toothpaste. Cinnamon is a common ingredient in both, and can trigger an actual skin allergy or contact dermatitis, notes Jaliman. (Both can manifest as dryness, redness, itching, and flaking.) Similarly, she says any fragrance in your lip products can cause and exacerbate dryness.

How Can You Prevent Dry Skin Around the Mouth?

As with most medical conditions, prevention is easier than treatment. For starters, you'll want to limit exposure to potentially drying ingredients, suggests Greenfield. That means ingredients and products such as retinoids, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, and sulfates. Even if these don't cause an issue on the rest of your face, the fact that the skin around the mouth has fewer oil glands and is dryer means you may experience dryness in that one localized area, Jaliman notes.

We addressed avoiding fragrance in your lip products; Jaliman suggests avoiding flavors, too. Flavoring tastes good and makes you more likely to lick your lips (whether you're consciously aware of it or not), she explains. And when you lick your lips, that saliva evaporates super quickly, which can dry them out. Similarly, she recommends choosing dental products labeled for "sensitive gums," as these also tend to be less irritating and generally better for sensitive and dry skin.

How to Treat Dry Skin Around the Mouth

If you're already dealing with dryness around the mouth, the solution isn't much different than what you'd do to treat dry skin on the rest of your face.

Both dermatologists underscore the importance of loading up on hydrating serums and creams. Be on the lookout for formulas with ceramides (to help repair a compromised skin barrier), along with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to attract and trap moisture in the skin, recommends Jaliman. Just make sure any products you're applying around your mouth or on your lips are fragrance-free and contain minimal ingredients to minimize the likelihood that some other ingredient irritates, she notes.

In the same vein, using gentle, creamy, sulfate-free cleansers is a good idea, and sleeping with a humidifier to help add ambient moisture to the air is a good move, too.

All that being said, if your dry skin isn't going away—or is accompanied by painful cracking, redness, or peeling—it's worth seeing a dermatologist, as you may need a prescription treatment, says Greenfield.