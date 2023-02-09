6 Ways to Target Dry Skin on Your Neck, According to Dermatologists

If you’ve started noticing dry skin on your neck, don’t panic—it's actually very common. For one, the skin on this particular area of the body is much thinner than, say, the skin on our face. “Our neck has a thinner dermis [the layer of tissue below the epidermis], which is made up of collagen," explains board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, MD. For this reason, there is "less collagen and less structural support, making this delicate area more prone to wrinkling." Additionally, she says that "our neck also has fewer sebaceous glands, which secrete oil and natural moisturizers. This makes the area more prone to dryness as well.” And on top of all that, you probably aren't giving the area the TLC it deserves: "It’s common for people to pay less attention to the neck when performing [a skincare routine],” says board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, MD.

Chances are you've already curated the perfect facial skincare routine—now it’s time to do the same for the area right below. Since our neck skin is so thin, it’s important to recruit some help from creams and serums full of strengthening ingredients. Not sure where to start? Below we asked Libby and Marcus to share their expert-approved tips for reclaiming supple neck skin. Keep reading to learn about which products to avoid, what to invest in, and more.