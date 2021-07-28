Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 is a great sunscreen that provides lightweight coverage and protection while enhancing skin's glow with its hydrating ingredients. If you're looking for a versatile SPF you can wear all year round, this one is definitely for you.

We put the Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As someone who has sensitive skin, finding sunscreens and other skincare products that work well for me can be difficult. I wear SPF underneath my makeup, so finding one that doesn't affect my foundation and mixes well with the rest of my routine is essential. I grew up thinking that sunscreen was only for time spent outdoors in the summer, and the thick consistency of most SPFs made me turn away from using the product on a daily basis.

Recently, as I became more involved in the beauty industry, I learned more about how not wearing sunscreen every day puts you at risk for sun damage, leading to premature signs of aging, skin cancer, and other concerns. I've been hearing a lot about tinted SPFs and thought a sunscreen that gives some coverage could help to simplify my morning routine.

My skin has reacted positively to Drunk Elephant’s products, especially the Protini Polypeptide Cream, which is my all time favorite moisturizer. Knowing that about my skin's preferences, I knew I had to try the brand's Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 to see if it lived up to the high expectations. So is the Drunk Elephant SPF the best sunscreen for my skin type and routine, and should you try it, too? Keep reading for all the details.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 Best for: Most skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: A daily tinted sunscreen that offers protection from UV rays and free radicals while also combating fine lines, dark spots, dullness, and uneven texture. Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol Active ingredients: Zinc oxide Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $36 About the brand: Drunk Elephant is a skincare brand that focuses on formulating its products using a high percentage of active ingredients at skin-friendly pH levels. Founder Tiffany Masterson discovered that by eliminating six irritating ingredients from her routine, her skin became clear, healthy, and balanced, which is her philosophy when creating products for her brand.

About My Skin: Sensitive and tans easily

Ever since I was a kid, I would get a slight tan when I would go into the sun, even for a short amount of time. I can break out easily when using a new product since my skin is sensitive, so I was always afraid to put SPF directly on my face. I completed my research and found one of my favorites, Supergoop's Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50. I love that SPF, but I'm still looking for one that I can wear daily and fit in well with my skincare routine, which includes cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and SPF.

The Feel: Like a lightweight foundation

Karla Ayala

Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte SPF had a light, creamy texture when I placed it on my hand, but it can be a bit sticky like a foundation when you apply it onto your skin. I first applied this product with my hands, and I could see some residue left on my fingers. However, the sunscreen didn't create a white cast, and it blended nicely onto my skin. I did my skincare routine as usual (with this as the SPF step) and then proceeded with my makeup routine. My makeup looked great, but there were some areas where my foundation started to separate. I personally loved wearing this SPF by itself, as it kept my skin hydrated and glowing.

The Ingredients: Mineral sunscreen and added benefits

Zinc Oxide: A mineral filter, this sunscreen blocks UV damage without any of the potential for irritation or environmental damage that happens with certain chemical filters.

Sunflower Shoot Extract: This ingredient from organic sunflower sprouts helps to energize the skin and slow down signs of aging with its naturally occurring levels of vitamins and antioxidants.

Raspberry Seed Oil: Raspberry seed oil absorbs swiftly into the skin, leaving it smooth and balanced. It defends against environmental stressors and is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and mature skin.

Algae Extract: Rich in astaxanthin, this antioxidant carotenoid defends against oxidative damage, broadening the types of protection the SPF offers.

The Results: Glowing, protected skin

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

Upon using Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte SPF, I instantly noticed my skin was glowing, and the tone had evened out as well, thanks to the tinted formula. I love how I had a little bit of coverage without having to put on foundation. There was no white cast to worry about, which was great. At the end of the day, the product was protective and non-greasy, and my skin looked healthy and radiant throughout my two weeks of trying the product.

The Value: Expensive, but worth it

Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 retails at $36 for a 2-oz. tube, which is not exactly a budget-friendly SPF, but the premium skincare ingredients and tinted formula make this product a worthwhile multitasker. I love how easy it is to use this SPF all year long since I can use it when I don't feel like wearing foundation (which has been the case almost every day since the pandemic). Since it doesn't work perfectly under foundation, this product might not check all of my boxes, but it has opened my eyes to new ways I can use SPF, so I'll definitely continue to use this product.

Similar Products: You've got options

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50: This sunscreen from La Roche-Posay ($34) is slightly cheaper than Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte SPF, and is a water-resistant, lightly tinted formula with a matte finish. The product was developed for sensitive skin, but all skin types can use it.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40: Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint ($48) provides lightweight coverage with added SPF. Compared to Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte SPF, which has a single option, this product offers 30 shades for a more exact match. As this focuses on combining skincare, makeup, and SPF, it's possible to forgo some of the other steps in your routine, as well.