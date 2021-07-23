Drunk Elephant's New Glycolic Body Lotion Gave Me All-Over "Dolphin Skin"

I think the same thing to myself every time I apply my favorite Drunk Elephant products. By the time I'm finished with my routine, after exfoliating and moisturizing and essence-ing, I'm so textureless and slippery that I, without fail, say to myself, "More like Drunk Dolphin, amiright?" Between cult-favorites like the amino-acid filled Protini Moisturizer ($68) and the utterly life-changing Virgin Marula Oil ($72), my skin gets smooth and glossy enough to warrant the "dolphin skin" moniker.

And today, my body finally gets to join in on the fun—just in time for summer's tail end. Drunk Elephant is taking its most refining, radiance-boosting formula, the AHA-powered T.L.C. Framboos serum, and spinning it into an all-over body lotion for a master mix of fresh hydration and skin-clearing exfoliation. The T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion ($25) is here, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion Best for: Body care Price: $25 Benefits: Gentle exfoliation that restores and resurfaces dull and uneven skin, while providing a boost of hydration. Recommended Use: Start slowly, using T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion every other day for the first week of application. Product Claims: Free of sulfates, silicones, essential oils, fragrance, dyes, and drying alcohols. Vegan, cruelty-free. Key Ingredients: Drunk Elephant's AHA blend (which includes Glycolic plus tartaric, lactic, and citric acids), Marula Butter, Shea Butter, and Niacinamide. Recommended Use Other Drunk Elephant Products You’ll Love: Kamili Cream Body Cleanser ($44), Sili Body Lotion ($44)

Drunk Elephant

The Product

The newest member of Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. family, joining the serum and one very highly-rated mask, this lotion is the collection's first body care product. The brand's Sili Body Lotion ($20) is formulated for maximum moisture, but the new T.LC. Lotion is designed to gently resurface skin with gradual use, while still providing enough hydration to maintain and soothe skin. The exfoliating agents in the formula—like 10 percent glycolic, lactic, and citric acids—are carefully calibrated to soften skin without irritation, especially if you follow the brand's recommended usage.

How to Use It

Unless your skin is already used to this sort of chemical exfoliation, start using the product every few days before building up a tolerance and increasing your frequency. The brand says most people prefer to trade off applications with a more hydration-focused product every other day. However, its blend of butter, plant oils, and pH-regulating electrolytes like green tea seed, marula, and passionfruit promise its safe to use on most skin types.

My Review

I've been using this lotion every other day since it arrived on my doorstep more than two weeks ago, and it's been a godsend for my assorted summer skin body woes. The patches of keratosis pilaris that cropped up behind my upper arms this year? Nearly disappeared. I notice that on the days I don't use the T.L.C. lotion, even my giant pump bottle of regular Nivea lotion absorbs faster and seems to last longer on typically dry regions like my stomach.

But really, my favorite thing this lotion did for me was a big one. I had several discolored marks on my ankles where I scratched some bug bites and felt super self-conscious about them. I started applying the lotion to just that hyperpigmentation daily and observed them starting to visibly fade after about 10 days of use.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise considering the lotion's face serum counterpart is designed to do just that, but it was a pleasant one regardless. With my summertime foes all but fully vanquished, it's safe to say Drunk Dolphin's done it again.