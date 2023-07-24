I love when my makeup makes me look radiant and fresh, but the number of steps can be time-consuming. Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops helped reduce the amount of time it took for me to have a bronzed glow, making it an ideal product to use when I‘m getting ready in a pinch.

Most of the time, when I try to create the look of an effortless, sun-kissed glow, it definitely takes significant effort: plenty of skin prep, a luminous primer, radiant foundation, and a good mix of bronzer and highlighter. When I learned about the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops—a liquid luminizer that creates a bronzed look while promoting overall skin health—I wanted to know if it could work for me. After testing the drops out for a couple of weeks, I was pretty impressed with how they enhanced my complexion, but are they my new favorite? Read on for my full review of the D-Bronzi drops to decide if it's something you want to check out for yourself.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Best for: Anyone who prefers their skin to have a subtle, sun-kissed glow. Uses: A liquid luminizer that creates a bronzed, radiant finish in tandem with other skincare and makeup products while also protecting skin from environmental factors and supporting barrier health. Hero ingredients: Marula oil, blackcurrant seed oil, vitamin F, cocoa extract, peptides Potential allergens: Ceteareth-20, chlorphenesin, phenoxyethanol Price: $39 Shade range: One shade About the brand: After identifying six ingredients that irritated her skin, Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson decided to make her skincare herself. With products formulated with effective natural and synthetic ingredients, Drunk Elephant focuses on supporting the skin’s natural pH levels and uses ingredients that benefit overall skin health.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination

With combination skin on the sensitive side, I gravitate towards products that are lightweight, non-comedogenic, and give my skin a radiant look. I'm currently going through a major minimalist makeup phase, so I don’t wear much of it day-to-day. When I go out, I like wearing foundations with sheer to medium coverage or a liquid product that gives my skin a natural glow. I often reach for the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter and the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation—though they’re at opposite ends of the spectrum price-wise, they give my skin a fresh, radiant look that I love without accentuating the oilier parts of my face.

How to Apply: Shake before use and add to your product of choice

Khera Alexander

The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops have a fairly unique application method—instead of applying them on their own, the brand suggests mixing them in with your item of choice. Shake the product and apply a drop or more to your go-to oil, serum, or cream before applying it to your face, arms, chest, legs, or anywhere else you’d like to add a touch of sun-kissed depth. After washing my face, I decided to mix the drops in with my La-Roche Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Moisturizer and see how the product wore on my skin.

The Results: Fresh skin with a sunny glow

Khera Alexander/Byrdie

Considering that I can never get enough of a sun-kissed glow, I really liked Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Drops. More than a liquid bronzing product, the drops are intentionally formulated to enhance and protect the skin. Blackcurrant seed oil, vitamin F, and marula oil (the brand’s star ingredient, included in a number of its products) provide the skin’s barrier with additional support, and a curated mix of antioxidants gives the skin extra protection against pollution and environmental stressors.

Each day I tested it, I mixed two to three drops of the D-Bronzi drops with my moisturizer. Once my skin absorbed the product, I had a healthy, radiant glow with a subtle tint. The product was very lightweight and comfortable, so I tried adding a few more drops to my moisturizer to see if my skin would look more bronzed, but it didn't change the finish much. I think a few more flexible shades could make a huge difference in how it wears on complexions like mine and richer.

For fuller coverage looks, I prefer to look more bronzed and luminous, but D-Bronzi came in clutch a few times when I was rushing to get ready. Mixing it with my moisturizer and adding a few finishing touches with brows, concealer, and blush was all I needed to have a put-together beauty look that could last all day.

The Value: Expensive, but potentially worth it

For $38 per 1-oz. bottle, the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops are a bit pricey, but I don’t think they're priced any differently than similar products from other prestige brands. Depending on how much you use per application, you may run through the bottle quickly, or it could last you a decent amount of time. If you find that you like the subtle sun-kissed finish this product creates and a little goes a long way when mixed with your products of choice, it could be well worth the investment.

Similar Products: You've got options

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum: One of my personal favorite products, the Yummy Skin Glow Serum ($34) from Danessa Myricks is a priming serum formulated with hyaluronic acid. A gorgeous skincare-makeup hybrid, this is great for anyone looking to prep skin for makeup and boost their glow.

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer: Available in 10 flexible shades, the Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer ($38) instantly gives skin a reflective, luminous glow. Hydrating, brightening, and nourishing, Glow I.V. is great for anyone looking for a glow that’s more intense than D-Bronzi.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter Complexion Booster: Affordable and impactful, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter Complexion Booster ($14) gives skin a soft, radiant glow. Coming in eight shades, this option is ideal for someone who prefers more coverage than D-Bronzi.