Drunk Elephant Made a Blush-Skincare Hybrid Because It Didn't Exist

As is the case with all the most powerful forces in this universe, blush is a delicate balance. Applied well and the wearer instantly becomes a flushed renaissance painting. Poor placement or unintentionally heavy application (my biggest struggle) and you might look more '80s than you meant to.

Thankfully, in 2021, it looks like humankind has developed blush's final form. One-part skincare, one-part liquid blush, Drunk Elephant's just-released O-Bloos Rosi Drops are a foolproof way to add just enough rosy glow.

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops Use for: A healthy flush delivered in concentrated drops that can be mixed into your skincare products. Price: $36 Product Claims: 100% free of essential oils, silicones, and fragrance. Vegan and cruelty-free. Key Ingredients: Vitamin F, Caesalpinia Sappan Bark Extract, Virgin Marula Oil, Black Currant Seed Oil, Matrixyl 3000 Peptide Blend, Cocoa Extract, White Tea Extract, Vitamin E Other Drunk Elephant Products You’ll Love: Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer ($60), Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68)

The Inspiration

Like all Drunk Elephant products, O-Bloos is the brainchild of founder Tiffany Masterson. Inspired by her own mother's love for blush, Masterson wanted to develop a cheek tint that mimicked the way humans naturally blush, in a soft wash all over the face.

As Masterson herself puts it, "I wanted something that didn't exist... so I made it myself." The beauty of O-Bloos, though, isn't just as a healthy flush-builder. The drops are also a true skincare product, delivering omega oils and fatty acids to protect your skin barrier and keep your entire face smooth and supple. And fun fact, the O in O-Bloos stands for omega.

The Formula

According to Masterson, the drops required a lengthy research and testing process, including a yearlong test drive of O-Bloos in her own daily routine. The drops can be worn on their own or mixed in with skincare products like moisturizers for a more subtle, all-over glow.

Drunk Elephant

"We took our time to come up with a product that puts the health and wellness of skin first, while at the same time delivering a universally flattering wash of color that looks incredibly natural," she explains. "It was something I was missing and now consistently reach for O-Bloos to mix into my morning 'smoothies.'" Her preferred skin 'smoothie'? A pump of DE's vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid, retinol, bronzing drops, and the brand's wonderfully thick Lala Whip moisturizer. For evening, Masterson's a fan of mixing a few drops into some marula oil.

The Review

Amanda Ross

Armed with Masterson's recommendations and a product sample, I was ready to try O-Bloos out for myself. I'm someone who already turns an alarming shade of red when emotional or exerting myself so I was initially a little hesitant to apply any sort of blusher everywhere. O-Bloos, when diluted with moisturizer and spread over the entire face, is actually very understated. I liked the faintly metallic rosy sheen a lot, but it's nothing compared to how great the drops look when used explicitly as a blush.

The drops go on very sheer but are highly buildable—just two layers applied with my fingertips was enough to make a statement. I got engaged last week and started thinking about my wedding makeup just minutes after the ring was on my finger, and O-Bloos perfectly fits the bill: sheer enough to look natural but pigmented enough to really add something.

Even after running around all morning in the heat, the blush didn't budge but rather almost worked with my slight sheen of sweat the way a skincare product would. At this point, after churning out so many hits, Masterson should just start making every idea she has. I know I'd be first in line.

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops are available July 1.