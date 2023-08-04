Drunk Elephant’s New Highlighter Drops Are Destined to Go TikTok Viral

I spent a lot of time on TikTok in early 2023. My toddler son and I were trading the same colds back and forth all winter, and thus I found myself endlessly scrolling through BeautyTok at night while blowing my nose or sipping tea, pretending I was Alix Earle prepping for a night out and not a tired, sick mom in the same stained Gap sweats I’d been wearing for a week. I paid close attention to the “it” products my favorite beauty influencers were using and purchased accordingly, but there was one product in particular that I could never get my hands on, no matter how many alerts I set up: Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops. The bronze drops were a mainstay of so many TikTokers—including Earle—adding a warm glow to their skin either with or without makeup, and they were constantly sold out. The Drunk Elephant section at Sephora was practically a ghost town, so I settled for a similar product and went on my way.

While the D-Bronzi drops are much easier to find these days, I have a feeling that their new baby sister, the B-Goldi Bright Drops ($38), may experience the same surge in popularity—and here’s why.

Drunk Elephant

The Product

Just like the D-Bronzi Drops, the Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops are versatile, customizable liquid drops housed in a cute square-shaped bottle with a gleaming gold cap. They’re meant to be mixed in with your serum, moisturizer or makeup, or simply worn alone to add a candlelit glow to skin—not a glittery shine.

But the B-Goldi Bright Drops aren’t just pretty to look at; they also offer skincare benefits thanks to the addition of 5% niacinamide, diglucosyl gallic acid, and mulberry leaf extract to help improve clarity and fade dark spots, plus omega oils to nurture the skin.

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops $38.00 Shop

My Review

Before we dive into my thoughts, a quick preface to say that I do not have perfect skin like many of the TikTokers I enjoyed scrolling with earlier this year. To say I have problem skin is an understatement. It’s a long story, but I’ve been battling gnarly hormonal acne for a long time and cannot currently be medicated for it, so I wear quite a bit of makeup on a day-to-day basis. I would love to wear the B-Goldi Bright Drops on their own, but it’s not going to happen. Thus, I put them to the test alongside and under makeup.

Kara Nesvig

Drunk Elephant recommends you store the bottle upside down for easier dispensing, and that’s absolutely a tip you should follow. The liquid itself is a gorgeous pale gold with microflecks of light-reflecting pigments, and while they do shimmer under the light, they don’t sparkle. I could barely feel them on my skin post-application (in a good way) and they added a pretty, subtle sheen even on my acne. After massaging in the drops, I applied concealer and powder foundation to my problem areas (chin and nose) but left the rest of my skin bare. I used the excess liquid on my lids, cheekbones and down the bridge of my nose for a little more golden glimmer, and was pleasantly surprised to see how pretty it looked, especially in direct sunlight.

Kara Nesvig

It’s the kind of product you can wear every day and easily incorporate into your routine, especially if it already includes the D-Bronzi or pink-toned O-Bloos Drops; Drunk Elephant recommends mixing or layering them for your own custom blend. I’m converted—and considering snapping up the others while they’re in stock.

