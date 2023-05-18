Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum Depuffs My Sensitive Eyes

What We Like

  • Airless pump container

  • Creamy, lightweight texture

  • Formulated with retinol, caffeine, and copper peptides

  • Recyclable packaging

What We Don't Like

  • A bit pricey

  • Due to the inclusion of retinol, some might not want to wear it during the day

I have very sensitive eyes, and in my years as a beauty writer have found many products simply don't work. But Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum has made me a believer in the brand. It doesn't make my eyes burn or sting and leaves them looking brighter, tighter, and more awake.

We put the Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'm a sensitive gal—I cry when I see elderly couples together, when I hold a baby, and when an eye product irritates my literally sensitive eyes. I stay away from eye products that aren't safe for those of us who manage sensitivity, so when I find out about a product that promises to keep me in the clear, I'm always down to try it out.

And that's exactly what happened when I heard about Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum. After getting my hands on the product and testing it out for a few weeks, I've visibly noticed an improvement in my eye area and have dealt with absolutely zero sensitivity. Interested in my unfiltered thoughts? Just keep scrolling.

Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum

Best for: Those looking for an eye serum with retinol

Uses: As a day (with sunscreen) or night eye treatment

Price: $64

About the brand: Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson started the brand because

she wasn't impressed with what was on the market. Since its inception, she has created products with a focus on good-for-you ingredients that give your skin the break it deserves.

About My Eyes: Sensitive and dry

My eyes are incredibly sensitive to makeup removers, contacts, eyelash glues, and certain mascaras, so when I find a product that doesn't irritate my skin, I'm all in. I should note here that while the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is said to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, I don't have any deep wrinkles yet.

My typical skincare routine consists of micellar water, cleanser, moisturizer, oil, and a lip treatment. I've used a few eye serums in the past, but none have stayed in my routine for too long due to my sensitive skin. The A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is great because it can be used in the morning and at night. Spoiler alert: After using it for two weeks, I've already decided it'll stay in my routine until I'm all out.

The Feel: Pillow-soft

A swatch of the Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum on the author's hand

Taylor Augustin

When I think of eye products, I typically think of thick, creamy formulas. But since this is an eye serum, it's actually much more lightweight than you might expect. It's pillowy-soft and quickly absorbed by the skin.

The Ingredients: Targeting fine lines and puffiness

  • Retinol: Retinol works to target fine lines and wrinkles. Notice more elastic skin? You can thank this ingredient.
  • Caffeine: This powerhouse ingredient works to help reduce puffiness, leaving you looking more awake and healthy.
  • Copper peptides: Collagen helps keep us looking bouncy and fresh, and thanks to the addition of copper peptides, this serum safely promotes its production.

The Results: Better Than Expected

The author applying the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum to her under-eye area

Taylor Augustin

Due to my sensitivity, I was a bit wary going into this review. However, I can firmly say I'm absolutely in love with Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum.

The original formula was good, but this new and improved one is great. My eyes didn't suffer from any redness or irritation, and while I can't say for sure if it helps with fine lines (thanks, Botox), I can say it made my skin feel tight and firm and even seemed to reduce puffiness. I especially love putting this on right when I wake up and have found it layers well under makeup.

The Value: Worth the Splurge

I've tried eye serums that cost more than $150 and ones that come in under $15, and with the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum being somewhere in the middle, I'm very impressed. With enough product to last for months, I think it's an investment well worth the splurge. This bottle should last me about three months, which comes out to about $21 a month—which honestly isn't bad at all.

Similar Products: You Have Options

BL+ Eye Serum: If you're looking for a luxe option, you'll adore BL+'s Eye Serum ($180). It comes complete with a cooling rollerball applicator, which is all too fun to apply. This product will leave you with visibly-reduced lines and an overall elastic look.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum: Firming and hydrating, the Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum ($71) from Dr. Dennis Gross will leave your eye area looking immaculate. Formulated with retinol and ferulic acid, this also works as a great makeup primer for the eye area.

Final Verdict

Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum has become a fast favorite in my eye cream collection. It noticeably helps with the appearance of puffiness and even discoloration, and I'm already planning on ordering a refill when I run out.

