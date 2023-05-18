Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum Depuffs My Sensitive Eyes

I have very sensitive eyes, and in my years as a beauty writer have found many products simply don't work. But Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum has made me a believer in the brand. It doesn't make my eyes burn or sting and leaves them looking brighter, tighter, and more awake.

I'm a sensitive gal—I cry when I see elderly couples together, when I hold a baby, and when an eye product irritates my literally sensitive eyes. I stay away from eye products that aren't safe for those of us who manage sensitivity, so when I find out about a product that promises to keep me in the clear, I'm always down to try it out.

And that's exactly what happened when I heard about Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum. After getting my hands on the product and testing it out for a few weeks, I've visibly noticed an improvement in my eye area and have dealt with absolutely zero sensitivity. Interested in my unfiltered thoughts? Just keep scrolling.

Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum Best for: Those looking for an eye serum with retinol Uses: As a day (with sunscreen) or night eye treatment Price: $64 About the brand: Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson started the brand because she wasn't impressed with what was on the market. Since its inception, she has created products with a focus on good-for-you ingredients that give your skin the break it deserves.

About My Eyes: Sensitive and dry

My eyes are incredibly sensitive to makeup removers, contacts, eyelash glues, and certain mascaras, so when I find a product that doesn't irritate my skin, I'm all in. I should note here that while the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is said to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, I don't have any deep wrinkles yet.

My typical skincare routine consists of micellar water, cleanser, moisturizer, oil, and a lip treatment. I've used a few eye serums in the past, but none have stayed in my routine for too long due to my sensitive skin. The A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is great because it can be used in the morning and at night. Spoiler alert: After using it for two weeks, I've already decided it'll stay in my routine until I'm all out.

The Feel: Pillow-soft

Taylor Augustin

When I think of eye products, I typically think of thick, creamy formulas. But since this is an eye serum, it's actually much more lightweight than you might expect. It's pillowy-soft and quickly absorbed by the skin.

The Ingredients: Targeting fine lines and puffiness

Retinol: Retinol works to target fine lines and wrinkles. Notice more elastic skin? You can thank this ingredient.

Retinol works to target fine lines and wrinkles. Notice more elastic skin? You can thank this ingredient. Caffeine: This powerhouse ingredient works to help reduce puffiness, leaving you looking more awake and healthy.

This powerhouse ingredient works to help reduce puffiness, leaving you looking more awake and healthy. Copper peptides: Collagen helps keep us looking bouncy and fresh, and thanks to the addition of copper peptides, this serum safely promotes its production.

The Results: Better Than Expected

Taylor Augustin

Due to my sensitivity, I was a bit wary going into this review. However, I can firmly say I'm absolutely in love with Drunk Elephant's A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum.

The original formula was good, but this new and improved one is great. My eyes didn't suffer from any redness or irritation, and while I can't say for sure if it helps with fine lines (thanks, Botox), I can say it made my skin feel tight and firm and even seemed to reduce puffiness. I especially love putting this on right when I wake up and have found it layers well under makeup.

The Value: Worth the Splurge

I've tried eye serums that cost more than $150 and ones that come in under $15, and with the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum being somewhere in the middle, I'm very impressed. With enough product to last for months, I think it's an investment well worth the splurge. This bottle should last me about three months, which comes out to about $21 a month—which honestly isn't bad at all.

