Flower Beauty’s "Never Been Kissed" Collection Brings the Nostalgia

The '90s teen classic Never Been Kissed stands the test of time as one of those movies you can watch over and over again without getting bored. Icon status aside, Josie Geller still ranks as one of Drew Barrymore’s favorite roles to play, which is saying a lot considering the actress's mile-long IMDB page.

Never Been Kissed is a story about self-discovery and inner confidence that continues to inspire Barrymore and audiences alike more than 20 years later. So, what better way to honor the movie—and all of its late '90s beauty inspiration—than a limited-edition Never Been Kissed curated makeup collection from Barrymore herself? Delivering plenty of nostalgia, the new line from Flower Beauty is precisely what the star thinks Josie would reach for on her vanity.

Ready to reawaken your '90s spirit? Grab your butterfly clips and read ahead to find out everything you need to know about the new launch.

Courtesy of Flower Beauty

The Inspiration

Although Drew Barrymore has starred in many films over her decades-long career, Josie Geller remains one of her most beloved characters. “Never Been Kissed is a story that is so special to me—I think it’s one that we can all relate to, on the journey of finding our true self and feeling comfortable and confident in our own skin,” says the actress and beauty founder.

One of the movie's most memorable themes is Josie’s makeup and hair evolution, and this collection is a clear ode to that. It’s all about owning your inner beauty and embracing your individuality, just like Josie did. “Our motto at Flower Beauty is ‘you’re already beautiful, now let’s play,’ and these products help you do just that,” adds Barrymore.

The Collection

This special line consists of seven products, each created to spark playful looks inspired by the movie's ethos. Dab on a bit of highlighter, swipe on some blush, and get ready to take on the day just as Josie Geller would.

Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette

Pat on one of three universal shades from Flower Beauty's Shimmer and Strobe Highlighting Palette ($14) to create an effortless, luminous glow. With this silky formula, just one swipe of sheer, pigmented color leaves you beaming and radiant. Apply it to the high points of your face—cheekbones, eyebrow bones, corners of the eyes, the center of the chin, and above the cupid’s bow—to achieve a luminous effect.

Scribble Stick

Looking for a multi-tasking liner for both your eyes and lips? Flower Beauty's Scribble Stick ($10) is here for you. Ultra-smooth and creamy, the formula glides on with ease and blends seamlessly wherever you place it. Created with a retractable pencil and built-in sharpener, it’s ideal for on-the-go use, so you can easily freshen up your look.

The best part? It comes in three new Josie-inspired shades: Espresso (a dark brown), Sherbert (a mauve red), and Razzle Berry (dark red).

Perfect Pout Moisturizing Lipstick

Flower Beauty's Perfect Pout Lipstick ($9) lives up to its name. The formula is ideal for everyday wear, thanks to the versatile new Berry-More shade. With a moisturizing formula of porcelain flower extract and natural botanicals, one swipe will leave your lips extremely soft and hydrated. And, its sweet vanilla scent will transport you straight back to 1999.

Petal Pout Lip Mask

Slather on Flower Beauty's Petal Pout Lip Mask ($10) for an instant dose of hydration. Infused with mango and cocoa butter, just one application will eliminate dryness and leave your lips petal-soft. Plus, its Never Been Kissed-inspired shade, Pucker, adds a gorgeous coral flush to your lips—the perfect match for all your vintage-inspired looks.

Seal The Deal Luminizing Setting Spray

Flower Beauty's lightweight Seal the Deal Setting Spray ($13) ensures your makeup remains in place all day long. The soft mist of illuminating pearls will leave you with a glowing, radiant finish. It also contains lilac extract, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to refresh and soothe skin while you wear it.

Flower Pots Powder Blush

Inspired by Josie’s uncomplicated makeup routine, Barrymore’s Sweet Pea and Warm Hibiscus Blush ($10) shades provide a gorgeous pop of natural-looking color to your cheeks. Its smooth and silky formula blends easily to give your skin a lit-from-within flush that you’ll want to wear over and over again.

Color Shift Lip Smoothie

This lip treatment and gloss duo adjusts to your pH to enhance your lip’s natural color with a shade specifically for you. Created with a blend of good-for-you ingredients like vitamin E, plant oils, and pomegranate oil, the Color Shift Lip Smoothie ($10) leaves your lips feeling soft, smooth, and rejuvenated. Wear it on top of your favorite lip color for an added boost or alone for a touch of color.

Ready to bring out your inner Josie Geller? Head to Flower Beauty or your local CVS to snag all your favorites because this limited-edition collection won’t be in stock for long.