It's Happening: People Are Wearing Dresses Over Pants Again

If you've been on the internet any time in the past year, you may have noticed that many people have embraced the resurgence of Y2K fashion in all its glory. Hunting for vintage Juicy Couture tracksuits, low-rise jeans, and funky hair accessories is the du jour trend of the moment, but with the good also comes the bad. Now, a trend that we all tried to lock away in the darkest parts of our minds is also making a comeback. It’s the dress/skirt over pants combo. If early 2000’s Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus immediately come to mind—we're right there with you.

If you aren’t familiar with the trend, allow us to enlighten you. Here’s a quick recap: In the peak of Y2K fashion, many celebs of the time were pairing sequins fit and flare skirts over bootcut denim or long baby doll dresses over skinny jeans. This look was not for the faint of heart—and still might not be a style for everyone. But, hear us out: there is a way to go about this trend and look effortless instead of mismatched.

Getty Images

This go-to Disney star pairing was first sighted in Spring ’22 collections and is now carrying into Fall/Winter ’22. So, it's safe to stay this styling choice is sticking with us through to the colder months into spring. This trend has been elevated on the runway with matching fabrications, paring a dress or skirt back to similar bottoms, or matching colors for a sophisticated monochromatic look. Another interesting iteration is the illusion of pants under skirts and dresses. Styling wide scrunched over-the-knee boots give a pants-like appearance under long dresses and skirts.

Whether you love it or hate it (or just love to hate it), here is the proof. Behold: a round-up of a few Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Week looks that may ease your mind as this layered trend makes a sneaky comeback.