A Dragun Beauty Brand Review—And Our Favorite Products

It seems like every day, there's a new beauty guru makeup brand. The market may be flush with options for how to make your creativity show off on your face, and the best people to learn that from are those who make their living knowing about makeup. Nikita Dragun and her cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty, burst onto the market with two products in a dragon's egg, and the beauty industry exploded. Dragun, who boasts millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube, is one of the few trans CEOs, and from the get-go, she set out to change the game. With her background in makeup artistry and business (Dragun has a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising), this brand was a hit straight from launch—and shows zero signs of slowing down. Plus, Dragun Beauty products are finally available online and in stores at Morphe; so if you've been looking to try the line out, now's your chance.

Dragun Beauty Founded: Nikita Dragun, Los Angeles, CA Based In: Los Angeles, CA Pricing: $$ Best Known For: According to Dragun, for being "the first-ever trans-owned makeup brand for trans people and all people." Most Popular Product: DragunFire Color Correctors Fun Fact: The brand's initial launch was two products that came encased in a purple dragon's egg, an homage to the company's name. Other Brands You’ll Love: ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, Trixie Cosmetics

Dragun founded Dragun Beauty because she felt that the makeup industry hadn't made enough strides for inclusion in the beauty space for trans people. "I, as a trans woman, had certain needs that I felt weren’t being represented in the makeup industry, and I decided to create those products—being a color corrector and brightening powder—to appear more feminine." This proved to be a huge moment because these weren't just products for transgender people: "These are products that help not only myself but so many other people in their life beyond being transgender—for trans people and all people." Dragun herself calls her beauty line a "brand about transformation," with the goal and hope of reaching those who feel underrepresented in the beauty industry. As a person with multiple sices and facets, it's always important to make sure you're showing every side of yourself and celebrating all of those sides. "It’s all about being the architect of your own beauty and being f-cking confident," she explains. She wants Dragun Beauty to be for "the different girls, and boys, and those who have yet to decide." Read on for our favorite Dragun Beauty products—including the favorites from Dragun herself.