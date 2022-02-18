Dr. Squatch's Cool Fresh Aloe Men's Natural Soap is great for those who love the feel of an actual bar of soap (as opposed to a body wash) and wish to avoid the chemicals and strong fragrances of mainstream options. The line's range of scents and exfoliating properties, combined with a commitment to (mostly) natural ingredients, make the product compelling. While not luxury, this bar soap certainly elevates the shower experience and is worth considering to upgrade your routine.

While I often receive free samples of products to test as a beauty writer, I proactively purchased the Dr. Squatch Cool Fresh Aloe Men's Natural Soap because I was intrigued by the brand's (mostly) humorous ad campaign, which promises “real soap for real men.” I selected this product after taking a short but fun quiz on the brand's website, which matches your individual preferences to various products. In addition to choosing my ideal getaway, drink of choice, and what I would do if I ever saw the brand's mascot Squatch (take a selfie, of course!), I put in my scent preferences, desired exfoliation level, and the type of soap I was already using, which gave the brand what it needed to give me personalized recommendations.

Based on the quiz, I ordered three soaps from Dr. Squatch and will be reviewing the Cool Fresh Aloe with zero grit. Ordering was easy and the package arrived in a bubble-wrap envelope made from recyclable material, with each bar soap packaged in an individual box. Before I tested the soap in the shower, I must admit that I enjoyed the scent that emanated from the package before I even opened it, and the way it smelled in my home made me excited to see how it would create a sensory shower experience. But did the Dr. Squatch soap live up to the test? Keep reading for my full review.

Dr. Squatch Cool Fresh Aloe Men's Natural Soap Best for: Most skin types Uses: A bar soap that cleans and refreshes without drying out skin, thanks to the likes of coconut oil and olive oil. Hero ingredients: Aloe leaf extract, olive oil, shea butter Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $7 About the brand: Known for its entertaining YouTube ads, Dr. Squatch is a body care brand that takes pride in creating natural soaps in a sustainable way. According to the brand, the team only includes the best natural ingredients available, which leads to benefits (including softer skin) that contrast from mass market consumer product soaps that many use out of habit, perhaps unaware of ingredients that may be hindering desired results. Most recognized for soaps, Dr. Squatch has since expanded into haircare, deodorant, and toothpaste using natural ingredients.

About My Skin: Combination, drier in winter

My skin tends to be on the combination side, and depending on the weather, it can range from more oily to dry. At the time of this review, it was winter in New York City, so my skin was on the drier side. As much as I would like to quickly solve the problem by lathering on coconut oil, my skin is still sensitive and prone to breakouts, so I have to be selective with products to ensure a proper balance.

I’m currently using the Malin + Goetz Rum Bar Soap, which, despite its aromatic fragrance, doesn't cause irritation and instead leaves my skin feeling balanced. I normally use this soap every other day, following up with Nécessaire's The Body Lotion, which is fragrance-free, packed with omegas, and leaves no greasy residue. This combination has really helped me when my skin feels dry, but as a beauty writer, I’m always open to experimenting with new products to improve my skin, so I was excited to see how the Dr. Squatch soap would affect my routine.

The Feel: Smooth with a good lather

I personally prefer a good lather in the shower, so I was pleasantly surprised when this soap did just that without the use of sulfates, which are common in cleansing products but can dry out skin. I also appreciated the size and shape of the soap. Normally, soap bars tend to be bigger than my hand or a curved shape, both of which don't always give me a smooth user experience. Dr. Squatch soap is designed with the user in mind, as it fits right in the palm of your hand and feels substantial and well-balanced thanks to the square shape. The green and white swirls also make it visually appealing—dare I say, elevated. The soap glides smoothly with minimal friction, and those who have a hairy body will appreciate that it doesn’t drag or pull against hair.

The Ingredients: Natural cleansing and soothing agents

Curious to learn more about the key ingredients in this soap, I reached out to Dr. Rachel Maiman, a dermatologist at Marmur Medical. She gave insight on the aloe vera, kaolin clay, and sea salt featured in Dr. Squatch's Cool Fresh Aloe, and, in short, it has the goods.

Aloe Vera: "There is limited scientific evidence and research on the role of aloe vera in skin care, however, most of us agree there are definite benefits to be derived from its use," Maiman says. "The sugars within the plant help to retain moisture in the skin. It is also a natural antiseptic agent, meaning it prevents infection and reduces the burden of microorganisms on the skin. Additionally, it has potent anti-inflammatory properties, in part due to being rich in antioxidants C and E. These antioxidants also underscore why aloe vera can be particularly helpful in healing minor wounds and skin injuries (including, yes, sunburns). Aloe vera is also a natural source of salicylic acid, an anti-inflammatory and keratolytic agent extremely helpful in the management of acne."

Kaolin Clay: "This is a natural earth clay. Its main function in skincare products, such as cleansers, is absorption of sebum (oil)," Maiman explains. "Consequently, it can help reduce the likelihood pores become clogged with sebum, one of the factors involved in the development of both comedonal and inflammatory acne. It can also help with reducing pore size, because this is, in part, dictated by how oily the skin is. Thus, it is particularly well-suited to those with oily or breakout-prone skin looking to control acne and to mattify shine."

Sea Salt: "It's important to know that there's limited evidence in the scientific literature about sea salt's benefits," Maiman says. "Sea salt absorbs excess oil, much like kaolin clay, so it has been theorized to be helpful in preventing and treating acne, given that sebum is an acne precursor. Sea salt also acts as a mechanical exfoliant for extra dry, rough skin, however it is much too harsh to be used on the face and so should be reserved for use on the body only. It's also critical to opt for an over-the-counter product that contains hydrating ingredients, too, rather than doing a DIY version."

The Results: A refreshing experience

Alfredo Mineo

As I used Dr. Squatch's Cool Fresh Aloe, I enjoyed inhaling the inviting fragrance I'd noticed when unboxing the soap, which only got better in contact with the hot water and shower steam. That being said, the scent is very short-lived on skin. This might be attributable to my body chemistry. I didn’t notice any residue when I stepped out of the shower and didn’t feel that I needed to moisturize my skin afterwards, both of which are major pros.

Even though I did have the impression that my body was clean after showering with this soap, I noticed it didn’t do a great job of removing underarm odor with the rigor I expect. I wear natural deodorants, so if I skip a day, it’s noticeable. If you have a similar experience, you may want to keep your existing products around for areas that need a more powerful clean, but I did find the soap to be pretty thorough at its job overall.

The Value: Affordable and worth it

With the natural ingredients, strong performance, and “hand cut” fabrication, $7 per 5-oz. bar seems to be an appropriate price for this soap. Dr. Squatch also offers discounts if you choose a subscription option, which is appealing if you decide you love the Cool Fresh Aloe soap and plan to restock often. Other natural soap bars, such as Dr. Bronner’s, have similar ingredients and are available around $5 for a 5-oz. bar at organic markets and health food stores.

