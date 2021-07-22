15 Dr. Martens Outfits for Every Kind of Style

Embrace the iconic look for the ultimate cool factor.

Nicole Kliest
Dr. Martens Outfits Bella Hadid Street Style

Few footwear brands have managed to pull off consistent cool factor quite like Dr. Martens. While the label originated in the early 20th century, things really took off amidst the social and cultural revolutions of the 1960s. The iconic boot became synonymous with London’s underground punk scene as well as working-class style and a general non-conformist attitude. Fast forward over fifty years and the brand has stayed relevant, inspiring new generations with its iconic aesthetic.

Dr. Martens boots are undoubtedly among the more legendary styles from the brand, but you'll also find other silhouettes and colors that feel equally as wearable (namely, the oxfords). In any case, whether your personal aesthetic swings in an edgy direction or you like a more romantic look, there’s a way to wear Dr. Martens for everyone. Ahead, see 15 Dr. Martens outfit ideas to get you started.

With the Band

Dr. Martens Outfits Band Street Style

Double down on your Dr. Martens’ cool vibes by pairing them with a band tee and bold pants.

'90s Vibes

Dr. Martens Outfits '90s Street Style

Try a blazer and denim maxi skirt for a thoroughly ‘90s Dr. Martens outfit.

On the Run

Dr. Martens Outfits Athleisure Street Style

Upgrade your athleisure moment with a blazer layered over biker shorts and your favorite pair of Docs.

No-Fuss Denim

Dr. Martens Outfits Denim Street Style

Beat the heat this summer with a denim mini dress and Dr. Martens outfit pairing.

Unexpected Separates

Dr. Martens Outfits Blazer Bella Hadid Street Style

Elevate a pair of simple black trousers with a bright leather blazer, statement earrings, and Docs.

Fresh Palette

Dr. Martens Outfits Pastel Street Style

Brighten up a pair of black Docs with a cropped jacket and light-wash denim in a wider silhouette.

Suit Yourself

Dr. Martens Outfits Matching Set Kendall Jenner Street Style

Follow Kendall Jenner’s lead and pair your Docs with a matching set or suit.

One-Piece Wonder

Dr. Martens Outfits Bodysuit Reese Blutstein Street Style

If you’re the type of person who lives for a bold moment, try a printed bodysuit and shoulder bag for a Dr. Martens outfit that's ready for a night out with friends.

Denim on Denim

Dr. Martens Outfits Denim on Denim Street Style

Without fail, a chambray shirt and blue jeans always look good with Dr. Martens.

Utilitarian Aesthetic

Dr. Martens Outfits Utilitarian Street Style

Try wearing a polished leather blazer and Docs with a cargo skirt for a nod to utilitarian style.

Tennis Trend

Dr. Martens Outfits Tennis Street Style

This summer is all about court-inspired style, so why not complement your tennis skirt with a pair of Docs and a lightweight, drape-y trench to pull it all together?

Modern Art

Dr. Martens Outfits Artsy Street Style

For a reliably cool combination, pair your Dr. Martens boots with printed trousers, a solid tee, and rectangle-shaped sunglasses. If the weather permits, layer a long jacket on top.

Charm School

Dr. Martens Outfits Uniform Hailey Bieber Street Style

Style your Dr. Martens oxfords with a pair of bright socks for a school uniform vibe, then balance it out with a white tee, blue jeans, and long layering jacket.

Sheer Perfection

Dr. Martens Outfits Sheer Street Style

Beat the heat with a sheer top tucked into baggy trousers. Accessorize with a western-inspired belt for a fun, dynamic Dr. Martens outfit.

Subtle Punk

Dr. Martens Outfits Punk Street Style

Give your outfit a cool, nonchalant finish by styling a leather blazer with slacks and white Docs. Bonus points if your accessories feature thick chain links.

