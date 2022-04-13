The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream is one of the best calming skincare products I’ve used. It works for dry, stressed skin as a daily moisturizer, or simply to treat irritation as needed.

Ever since I started using a prescription retinoid a few months ago, the rest of my routine has been all about soothing, calming and restoring lost moisture. I’d heard about the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream a number of times—it’s an iconic product, after all—but never actually tried it until now.

The formula is inspired by the K-beauty trend of cica creams, or moisturizers that use the ingredient centella asiatica (also called tiger grass) to heal and repair damaged skin. Dr. Jart+’s classic version also contains the brand's proprietary microbiome complex, Jartbiome, alongside Cicabond—both of which the brand says will strengthen and repair skin that’s sensitized, damaged, or impaired.

Given my skin has been flaky, rough, and red lately, I was pretty excited to give it a go—especially because it’s a product with hundreds of five-star reviews backing up the claims online. If you’re in a similar boat and want to know if Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream lives up to the hype, you’re in the right place. Keep scrolling for my full review.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream Best for: Normal to dry and sensitive skin types, or anyone experiencing temporary irritation. Uses: As a day or night moisturizer to soothe, calm, and hydrate skin. Potential allergens: Not likely Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $49 About the brand: Hailing from Korea, Dr. Jart+ was founded in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Sung Jae Jung and architect Chin Wook Lee. The brand focuses on scientific research and innovation to create effective skincare products.

About My Skin: Slightly dehydrated but prone to congestion

I’d describe my skin as normal to combination, but prone to breakouts, sensitivity, and dehydration. Hyperpigmentation following breakouts is another complexion concern of mine, so anything that works to even out my skin and reduce inflammation is a 10/10 in my book.

The Ingredients: Soothing and hydrating agents

Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream uses centella asiatica (Tiger Grass) plus occlusive shea butter, panthenol, niacinamide, and fermented extracts to improve skin’s defenses against irritation and damage. It’s very thick and balmy, and the ingredient profile means it also functions as a bit of a barrier cream. So not only does this moisturizer nourish and fight dryness, but it also prevents water loss.

How to Apply: Morning and night, or whenever needed

Emily Algar

You can use the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream both morning and night in place of your regular moisturizer, but I particularly liked it before bed to lock in serums and soothe while I slept. If you have especially dry skin it might also work during the day, but the texture is heavy and I personally didn’t love wearing it under makeup.

While this cream works for daily use, it’s also a nice treatment-style product to slather on when necessary—think travel, winter, or after an intensive treatment.

The Results: Calm, even, de-stressed skin

The very first time I tested this product, I had a giant red mark on my cheek from where I’d picked at a spot the night prior (bad beauty behavior, I know). Lo and behold, it was significantly less obvious the morning after I tried the cream—I’d say a 50% improvement. And this is no mean feat, as we've established I am very prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

I decided to continue on with it every other night on top of either my retinoid or normal peptide serum (I love Biba de Sousa’s) and in a word, it was love. Creamy, nourishing, and extremely soothing, the Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream worked really well to even out my complexion, soften red marks, and improve the look and feel of my dried-out face.

The Value: Not the most accessible, but worth it

$49 for a 1.69-oz. tube of moisturizer isn’t terrible, but it isn’t as affordable as many other cica creams, either. There’s nothing overly innovative about the formula of Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream, but it does what it says, and I really enjoyed the rich yet absorbent texture. Plus, in my experience, it does create visible change in the skin—and that makes it worth it for me.

