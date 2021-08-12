Reviewed: Dr. Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream Lives Up to the Hype

Dr. Jart+’s Ceramidin Cream is a signature product for a reason. It promotes soft, hydrated skin, is quick at reviving a dry complexion, and the formula fosters long-term improvement without overwhelming the skin with excess ingredients.

Six years ago, I moved from my home state of California to New York City. I had a lot of expectations surrounding what it would be like to live on a different coast—new commute, new people, new way of life—but what I didn’t expect was new skin. The Golden State is very dry, and anyone who has spent time in NYC during the summer knows it's the complete opposite. The humidity wreaked havoc on my complexion that first summer, and I’ve continued to struggle over the years to figure out how to address my skin during the warmer months when it’s muggy, as well as during the colder months when a dry, chapped face is the norm.

In other words, my skin is not the same as it was six years ago, and as such I’ve had to adjust my skincare routine to accommodate these shifts. Aside from ampoules, serums, and masks, I’ve always found that a really great moisturizer can whip my skin back into shape quickly. Because of this, I was more than pleased to review Dr. Jart+’s signature Ceramidin Cream to find out how my skin would react. So does this much-loved product give my skin what it needs to look and feel its best in New York's temperamental climate? Keep reading to find out.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Best for: Normal, dry, and combination skin types. Uses: A daily face cream that moisturizes and strengthens skin with ceramides and other ingredients. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredients: 5-Cera complex, bifida ferment lysate, beetroot, and hyaluronic acid. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $48 About the brand: Born in Korea, Dr. Jart+ was founded in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Sung Jae Jung and architect Chin Wook Lee. The brand focuses on scientific research and innovation to create forward-thinking, effective skincare products. The brand is also well-known for its playful, bold packaging.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination

A complicated truth about my skin is that it is, and seemingly always will be, sensitive. Because of this, I'm constantly combatting redness and always dreading a bad reaction to new products. Prior to testing out this cream, I had used Dr. Jart+’s beloved Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment and for me, it was like finding a magic solution to my biggest skin concern. My inflamed complexion instantly shifted from red to a more neutral color, and the product has been in my daily lineup ever since. Needless to say, I was excited to try out another offering from the brand, and I felt less anxious about adverse results thanks to my previous good experience.

The Feel: Thick but spreads easily

When I first squeezed the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream out of its tube, I thought for a moment that I had received the wrong product. It has a sand-colored tint, and to me, it looks more like makeup than lotion. However, once I applied it to my face, the product spread easily. Despite its density, the cream left no greasy residue behind, and within minutes (maybe seconds) my entire face was soft, hydrated, and even a bit bouncy.

The Ingredients: Ceramides and other gentle skin nourishment

The Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream has a proprietary 5-Cera Complex (made of ceramides) that works to give your face long-lasting moisture. Ceramides are lipids that are already naturally present in your skin and act as a skin barrier to lock in moisture. They're especially impactful if you have dry skin and are dealing with itching or rough texture. The cream also includes bifida ferment lysate, beetroot, and hyaluronic acid to help with maintaining moisture, particularly in harsher climates.

How to Apply: Gently press into face

Dr. Jart+ recommends using its Ceramidin Liquid (a moisturizing toner) before this cream. Even if you don’t have the toner, you can still use Ceramidin Cream as you would any other moisturizer; warm it up in your hands and gently press into your face.

The Results: Bouncy, refreshed skin

Like I mentioned before, this cream jived extremely well with my sensitive skin and made my complexion look instantly more hydrated and bouncy. It also created a smooth base for applying makeup, which is important to me. I also used this cream at night before going to sleep and woke up with a similarly dewy look—all good on all fronts.

The Value: Pricey for the amount, but worth it

Dr. Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream is $48 for less than 2 oz., and I’m not going to pretend like that’s a walk in the park. But—after seeing what it can do, I’m confident to say that if your skin is dry, this is worth it. If you’re like me and have normal or combination skin, I’d still say try it but if your budget is tight, consider reserving it for the colder months when everyone’s complexion is drier. In any event it’s not the cheapest product out there, but it delivers, which is not always a guarantee regardless of cost.

