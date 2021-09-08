Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream is a rich, thick moisturizer that works amazingly for sensitive and dry skin. This cream is calming, helps with blemishes, and provides an incredible amount of moisture. Since starting to use this product, I've seen a significant improvement in the appearance and feel of my skin.

As someone with dry, sensitive skin, my goal is to find hydrating products that don't cause any irritation (and ideally soothe it). I'm constantly scouring the Ulta and Sephora aisles, as well as online, for the best nourishing moisturizers with natural ingredients. My current favorite is Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream, but because I have dry skin, I go through products quickly and am looking for something more affordable for daytime use.

I came across Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream and was so impressed with the brand's philosophy of creating effective products with natural, non-irritating ingredients that I knew I had to give their beloved moisturizer a try. Could the power of rose and other soothing ingredients help my skin to look and feel its best? Continue reading to learn about my personal experience.



Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream Best for: Dry to very dry skin types. Uses: A daily moisturizer that nurtures, protects, and calms skin while minimizing the appearance of redness and irritation. Potential allergens: Peanut oil, beeswax, benzyl alcohol, and limonene. Active ingredients: Avocado oil, rose hip oil, and rose petal wax. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $45 About the brand: Dr. Hauschka Skin Care was founded in 1967 by Elisabeth Sigmund and Rudolf Hauschka. Mineral oils, silicones, PEGs, and synthetic preservatives are all absent from the brand's skincare products. Instead, they're made entirely of natural raw ingredients, the majority of which are organic and, in some cases, biodynamic in nature.

About My Skin: Chronically dry

My skin is dry all year, but particularly so in the winter. I have a bit more moisture in the summer due to the increased production of natural oils, but my overall complexion remains undeniably dry. I enjoy experimenting with new skincare products, but I have to be cautious with how much I use due to my sensitive skin. When looking for products to try, I ensure that the ingredients are unlikely to interact negatively or cause irritation.

For nearly a month, I've been using Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream every morning. My overall routine consists of cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and SPF.



The Feel: Thick and moisturizing

When I applied Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream to my hand, the consistency was light, but as I began rubbing it into my skin, the texture became thicker, so I quickly learned that I need to work it in thoroughly. The texture is similar to that of sunscreen and leaves no trace after application, absorbing well into skin without excess grease. Because this moisturizer is light on the skin, you can apply it under makeup, making it great for daytime use.



The Ingredients: Nourishing and soothing

Avocado Oil: Avocado oil's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties help keep your skin smooth, healthy, and elastic. More benefits include soothing itchy skin, hydrating and moisturizing it, and protecting it from sun damage.

Rose Hip Oil: Rosehip oil is high in essential fatty acids, such as linoleic and linolenic acid, which makes it an excellent choice for hydrating dry, itchy skin. The oil also easily absorbs into skin, allowing antioxidants to penetrate more deeply.

Rose Petal Wax: The part of a rose that protects the petals from the elements, rose petal wax has similar benefits for the skin, shielding you from environmental stressors and other potential irritants.



The Results: Glowing, hydrated skin

When I first used Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream, I was surprised to find that it was heavier than I anticipated for daytime use. After only one application, my skin felt and looked moisturized, and when I used the lotion alone, my skin remained radiant throughout the day. When I used the cream beneath my makeup, it looked good overall, though I did notice that my smile lines became slightly more prominent mid-day.

As the weeks passed, I observed that discoloration and scars began to fade. Additionally, my complexion appeared glowing and nourished. My skin can occasionally become itchy and red, but this appeared to improve while using this lotion. I adore how the cream made my skin look, but I'm most likely to use it during the cooler months, especially on days when I'm bare-faced.



The Value: Pricey but worth it

Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream retails for $45 for a 1-oz. tube, which is still rather expensive, but in comparison to some other high-end creams, this one is a steal. The ingredients enable the moisturizer to be a triple threat—it smoothes, hydrates, and protects. Additionally, I prefer the tube packaging since it's more hygienic and allows me to precisely manage the amount of product I use. A little goes a long way, so one tube can last a while if you're sure to only use what you need.



