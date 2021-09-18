The ​​Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask Is My New Nighttime Essential

The Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also boosting relaxation. If you’re a sleep mask user who’s worried about lines, this mask is a no-brainer.

If you live in New York City, sleep masks are as essential as bedsheets. The city never gets fully dark, even in the dead of night. For me, sleep masks come in handy when I'm woken up by the sun at the crack of dawn but still have a few more hours to sleep in. So when I heard CurrentBody partnered with London's leading aesthetic practitioner and anti-wrinkle treatment expert Dr. Steven Harris to create the first anti-wrinkle sleeping mask, I was intrigued. As a beauty journalist, I've never slid on a sleep mask without wondering if I'm adding wrinkle stress to my face. But, hey, a girl's gotta get some sleep.

However, this anti-wrinkle sleep mask is lined on the inside by small silicone dots that provide a "natural, pain-free solution to wrinkles." The brand even notes that in a double-blind, randomized, peer-reviewed study, "wearing the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Mask for 15 minutes reduced glabellar wrinkles (the 11 lines between your eyes and forehead lines) by 64% for up to five hours compared with a regular sleep mask." The study also promises that wearing the mask for more than 15 minutes will provide more significant, longer-lasting results.

Beyond wrinkle reduction, this mask is said to help relax you enough to fall asleep in the first place. Dr. Harris says there are thousands of mechanoreceptors in your face, which are linked to your autonomic nervous system. The raised silicone dots on this mask mimic those receptors, and when stimulated, help to relax the body. How did the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask work for me? Keep scrolling for my honest review.

Best for: Fading fine lines and wrinkles, falling asleep fast Uses: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosts relaxation Active ingredients: Silicone, elastic, polyester, and cotton Price: $125 About the brand: CurrentBody brings together a selection of skincare devices and technology specifically curated for at-home use. It’s a retailer for brand favorites like Clarisonic and SmoothSkin and has its own brand of LED light therapy masks, supplements, and more.

About My Skin: Minimal Lines But Dark Undereye Circles

I don’t have many frown or forehead lines, so using this product is about prevention. I do, however, have a hard time falling asleep. Anything that claims to help you fall asleep while reducing wrinkles is a holy grail find in my book. I would say my main issue with the skin sleep masks cover is the greasy T-zone area. I find that some sleep masks, depending on their size and material, can cause acne.

Before bed, I do my usual skincare routine. I cleanse with Dr. Lancer’s The Method ($255) for acne-prone skin. Then, I apply the SkinMedica TNS+ Advanced Serum ($295), follow with the Algenist Triple Algae Eye Cream ($68), and top it off with SkinCeuticals’ Triple Lipid Restore ($130). No matter what I got into during the day, I never skip this routine, and the Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask is meant to complement your skincare routine and enhance its effects.

The Feel: Smooth and Silky

The mask feels silky smooth. You can barely feel the silicone dots while they’re on your face. The mask itself felt tight, and I felt slight eye pressure on my eyes from it immediately.

The Results: Reduced Appearance Of Under-Eye Circles

Brittany Leitner

Since I don’t have brow or forehead lines, I didn’t notice a drastic difference when I woke up from using this mask. However, I am a side sleeper and see that no matter how much sleep I get, I have heavier dark circles on one side (the side I sleep on) when I wake up. When I sleep with this mask on, I notice that I wake up with fewer circles and lines under my eyes in the morning.

In terms of rest, I am not a good sleeper. I can lay in bed for hours before I fall asleep, thinking of my day, plans for tomorrow, and untouched work that’s stacking up. However, the instructions to use this mask are not simply to put it on and konk out. There’s an actionable method to the madness that I found helped me stay focused on the goal of falling asleep.

Dr. Harris suggests pressing one finger firmly over the silicone dots in-between the eyebrows and holding it there for five seconds. Then, release your finger and allow the muscles in your face to relax and unwind to usher in sleep. I found that this actionable step helped me relax and focus on relieving the stress in my face to help me fall asleep. After pressing the touchpoint in the middle of my eyebrows as instructed, I did feel an instant wave of relaxation. I fell asleep within 30 minutes, which is much faster than my usual hours-long process.

The Value: Pricey, But Science-Backed

At $125, this sleep mask is pricey. However, its thoughtful design and science-backed benefits make it worth it. This sleep mask's strategically placed silicone dots measured up so well in lab tests that its design is patented and cannot be replicated by other competitors.

If I could improve one thing about it, it would be to make the strap more adjustable in the back, which is present in other sleep masks that promote anti-aging. However, none of the other models on the market have peer-reviewed research to back them up, and I’m a sucker for science.

