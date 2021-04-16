Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum is a powerhouse treatment that will actually improve the texture and appearance around your eyes.

Over the last few years, I’ve become deeply invested in taking care of my skin. That includes taking care of the skin under and around my eyes. Because of this, I often incorporate eye serums and creams into my daily skincare routine to keep my eye area soft and smooth.

Recently, I had the chance to try out Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum. It claims to use breakthrough retinol technology to firm skin, reduce wrinkles, and smooth eyelids. It’s one of the brand’s bestsellers, and Byrdie even dubbed it the best retinol serum of 2020. With so much praise backing this serum, I was eager to put it to the test. Did it live up to the hype?

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum Best for: All skin types; especially those with oily and combination skin Uses: Firm skin, reduce wrinkles, and smooth the eyelid Active Ingredients: Ferulic acid, licorice root extract, and bearberry extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $69 About the brand: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is known for formulating cruelty-free skincare products powered by science and nature.

About My Skin: A bit on the dry side with dark circles

I have chronically dry skin. That’s why I spend a lot of time tending to my skin and slathering on moisturizing products. When it comes to my eye area, I often find that the skin under my eyes is also dry. On top of that, I’ve always dealt with darkness and puffiness around my eyes as well. I don’t have any fine lines or crows feet at the moment, but I’m glad that this serum will prevent them from forming and improve the overall texture and appearance of my skin.

The Feel: A lightweight gel

This eye serum has an almost weightless gel texture. After dabbing it onto my eyelids and under my eyes, it quickly soaked into my skin without leaving any oily residue behind.

Ingredients: A skin-loving blend of acids and extracts

The plant-based antioxidant, ferulic acid, reduces the signs of premature aging including fine lines, wrinkles, and brown spots. The addition of retinol, a buzzy exfoliant, lessens the appearance of wrinkles and scars, smooths skin texture, and clears skin. Licorice root extract helps combat discoloration, provides anti-inflammatory benefits, and may help control oil production in the skin. And finally, bearberry extract is a natural alternative to hydroquinone, known to help correct hyperpigmentation and increase cell turnover.

Irritation: A few things to keep in mind

When it comes to ferulic acid, it is recommended that you don’t use it with exfoliating acids—including glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids—because they can alter the pH, which can change the effectiveness of the antioxidant. Since retinol is also used in this serum’s formula, it is also important to be mindful about applying vitamin C, other exfoliants, and astringents afterward because it may irritate.

The Results: Smoother, firmer skin

Every morning and evening, I gently patted the serum onto my under-eye area and eyelids. The gel feels cooling when it goes on, which helped tone down my under-eye puffiness a bit.

Immediately after applying it, the skin around my eyes felt hydrated and had a subtle radiance to it.

Since I don’t have any noticeable fine lines or wrinkles, I was more so looking for this serum to improve the existing texture and enhance the smoothness around my eyes. After using it for three weeks, I can report that my eyelids and the under-eye area now feel softer and smoother than ever. I’d even go so far as to say that the skin around my eyes now feels smoother than the rest of my skin.

The Value: A worthwhile investment

You can snag this serum for around $69. For that price, you get 0.5 fluid ounces of product. While this price tag may be a bit jarring for the amount of product you get, a little bit of serum goes a long way, so it should last you a while. Plus, it contains high-quality ingredients that make it a worthwhile investment for your skin.

