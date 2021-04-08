If your pores are a concern or you find that you want something to help control excess oil, Dr. Brandt Skincare's Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer will smooth out your skin and promote the longevity of your makeup. It’s literally like applying a filter to your face before makeup and feels incredibly light and comfortable.

May not work with all types of moisturizer

We’ve all had blemishes and spots that have needed assistance at one time or another. From break-outs to uneven skin tone and large pores, primers have been known to help address these issues head-on. While it’s important to remember that texture on our skin is normal (and so are pores) each person has their own idea of how they want their skin to look, and that's totally okay. Primers come in all formulas and textures, yet sometimes can be hard to incorporate into your daily makeup routine if the products simply don’t align.

I tested Dr. Brandt Skincare's Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer and after a few uses, I really can’t live without it.

Dr. Brandt Skincare's Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer Best for: Face and oily/combination skin Uses: Reducing the appearance of pores, absorb excess oil, or smoothing the skin for foundation application Potential Allergens: Titanium dioxide, silica, iron oxide, lavender oil, tea tree oil Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $45 About the Brand: Dr. Fredric Brandt was a highly sought-after dermatologist by celebrities and clients due to his incredible knowledge of the skin and famous non-invasive procedures. Dr. Brandt Skincare carries on his legacy by continuing to challenge the status quo in the industry, create breakthroughs in science and technology, and deliver clients effective and powerful anti-aging remedies.

About My Skin: Oily-combination, sensitive skin

I wear makeup daily and have the occasional breakouts and noticeable pores. My pore size is more on the small to medium spectrum, and you can definitely see them around my cheek area closer to my nose. I also have oily-combination sensitive skin (yes, that is a mouthful), so anytime I wear makeup I notice oil production through the day and sometimes have to reapply products to maintain it. I opt to wear natural makeup looks each day that consists of foundation, concealer, mascara, eyebrow gel, blush, highlighter, and maybe a light lip color or gloss. Brands I wear often are RMS Beauty, Grande Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani Beauty, and Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: A few different ways

This primer can be applied a few different ways each day in your beauty routine. After you’ve cleaned your skin and moisturized, apply small amounts of primer with clean fingers to the areas you want to give extra attention to or apply a thin layer all over the face. You can wear the primer alone or before you apply your foundation. If you tend to get shiny through the day, apply some primer on top of your makeup to help control shine and excess oil residue.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Immediately noticed a difference

I loved every part of using this primer and the immediate results it gave me.

The primer feels incredibly smooth and a bit cooling when applied to the skin and doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.

Seeing as it has a slight tint when it comes out of the tube, it does apply clear and doesn’t interfere with the color of your skin, making it suitable for all skin tones. It felt so lightweight and blended well with the various foundations I tried it with.

I noticed a major difference in the oil production of my skin throughout the day. My skin looked smooth and velvety all day, and I did not need to touch up my makeup.

My pores were minimized to the point where I barely saw them under my makeup.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Expensive but fair

At a price of $45 and the size of the tube, along with the results this product gives, the price and value are absolutely fair for this primer. A small amount of primer goes a long way, which in return will help the tube last quite a while, making it a worthy investment.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

