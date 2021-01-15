Dove’s New Refillable Deodorant Makes Being Environmentally Conscious Simple (and Sleek)

Dove’s deodorant has been a staple in my routine for as long as I can remember. The delicious smelling scents and easy to use bottle have a permanent spot in my bathroom cabinet (and sometimes my purse too). However, it always feels wasteful when I recycle the bottle after use. That’s why I was beyond stoked to hear about Dove’s newest launch; a Refillable Deodorant ($15).

Although I’ve tried a variety of aluminum-free deodorants, none have compared to Dove’s. The gentle formula leaves my skin super soft while ensuring that I have odor protection. I can easily wear it all day with zero worries of any sweat stains or smells coming from my armpits.

In fact, their new formula is even better than the one I’m used to. Made from an aluminum-free and alcohol formula, it’s the only deodorant that’s enriched with ¼ moisturizers to keep your skin super soft. Think, ingredients like glycerin, whose main benefits are to keep skin hydrated, moisturized, and dewy. While switching to a natural formula is an adjustment, Dove’s aluminum-free formula is Byrdie editor-approved.

If that wasn’t enough, the formula (which requires plastic use to keep it fresh) is made using 54% less plastic than a regular Dove deodorant, and 98% of the plastic they use is made from recycled plastic. Plus, it comes in three delicious scents: Cucumber & Green Tea, Coconut & Pink Jasmine, and Sensitive.

Dove

Inspired by the brand’s ongoing initiatives to increase sustainability, the reduction of using virgin plastics will reduce waste by more than 20,500 tons per year. Given the size of Dove’s brand (it’s one of the largest brands in the world), it only makes sense that one small action can have a massive impact. “Our refillable deodorant represents a new, more sustainable way of consumption– reinventing the daily deodorant for a planet in crisis,” says Augusto Garzon, Dove Global Vice President of Deodorants via the brand’s press release.

Based on a mission to avoid excess material use, the design itself is super chic and can easily be displayed on any vanity. The refillable case, composed of durable stainless steel, can withstand the weight of a car wheel driving over it. And, it has the Dove logo laser-engraved into it to avoid using extra materials. “Thanks to this sleek, minimalist design, we’ve created something that is more sustainable and more desirable,” says Garzon. And I can't help but agree. Name another deodorant that can fend off sweat, survive being run over, and look good on your beauty counter. I'll wait...

Dove’s Refillable Deodorant is available now at Target in stores and online.