Dove's Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection repairs damage, softens, and adds shine, but may weigh down finer hair and curls. This collection would be most beneficial to those with breakage who can afford the weight of the silicones on their hair, such as those with color-treated or straight hair.

We put Dove's Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection to the test after receiving complimentary samples from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Dove's Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection made me wonder if breakage can be avoided altogether. Winter dryness is an enemy we can all agree on. It comes for even those with oily skin or hair at some point and brings with it many unfortunate side effects, including breakage. Breakage is even more of a risk for those with curly or color-treated hair, as their hair tends to be drier or more fragile. While there are tools and other changes to your beauty routine that can aid in reducing breakage, healthy hair starts in the shower. Enter: Dove's Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection, consisting of a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-on serum. Read on for my review of the products.

Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy Collection Best for: Dry, damaged, and color-treated hair Uses: Breakage repair and hydration Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $7 per bottle, $21 for all three steps About the brand: Dove's Hair Therapy range offers expert care that goes to hair’s cellular level, with potent moisturizers and nourishing ingredients for beautiful, healthy-looking strands and a refreshed scalp from the first use.

About My Hair: Fine, 3A curls

I have curly red hair that I typically keep around shoulder-length. My curls most closely resemble type 3A curls, and I would describe my hair as having normal porosity (while being fine in texture). I try to maintain regular protein and moisture treatments on my curls and use the Innersense line of products for washing and styling.

In the winter, I struggle with dry ends, which often results in breakage. This is made worse by my common habit of tying my hair up in a messy bun. I almost always need a trim following the dry winter season. I am more delicate with my hair during the winter because it feels more brittle to the touch and is more prone to snagging. I have been looking for an affordable way to treat split-ends, while also providing strength to my strands.

The Feel: Luxurious, but heavily scented

The first step in the collection is the shampoo, which contains exfoliants. This was a nice surprise and made massaging the shampoo in as instructed an enjoyable experience. The scent of the shampoo is pleasant—it smells like an expensive floral shampoo you might have used on you in a salon. After rinsing it out, my hair felt clean, but not stripped of moisture.

The conditioner was dense in texture and had a much stronger smell than the shampoo. I personally found the smell of the conditioner to be a bit overwhelming, but those who like strongly scented products will love it, as it lasts long after the shower. My hair felt soft after using the conditioner and I could easily run my fingers through my hair while wet.

The last step is the leave-on serum. This is meant to be applied to both the scalp and the hair to heal existing breakage and promote healthy, strong new strands. The serum bottle has a convenient spray-top that makes reaching your scalp easy. As someone with medium-length hair, I feel the small size of the serum bottle would only last me a month or so, while the shampoo and conditioner bottles could last two or three months. It took a decent amount of product to work it into my strands and scalp, so someone with long hair would likely go through the serum bottle quickly.

The Results: Stronger, more elastic strands

I used all three steps in the Breakage Remedy collection: shampoo, conditioner, and leave-on serum. The first thing that I noticed was how soft my hair felt. I could not stop running my fingers through it, which is not a good idea with my currently dry hair. The strands had an elasticity that I never find in my hair during the winter. The hair itself looked shinier and there were no observable split ends, despite being more than six months out from my last haircut. Overall my hair looked and felt smooth and healthy, and my scalp felt hydrated.

My hair looked and felt smooth and healthy, and my scalp felt hydrated.

The Weight: Heavy

The trade-off for this smooth feeling and observable repair was the weight of the products in my hair. Some of the ingredients in the Breakage Remedy collection are not Curly Girl Method-approved due to their potential to weigh down curls and disrupt the curl pattern.

The main ingredient that has the potential to cause weight and curl disruption is silicone. I definitely noticed that several of my curls were stretched out and there were even a few of my strands that went almost completely straight. These products would not be something that I could use on a regular basis due to the weight on my curls. However, those with straight or color-treated hair would not have the same concerns. It is important to note that several of the silicones found in these products are water-soluble and may not present a problem for some curls.

The Value: A bargain

At $7 for each step of the routine, the entire collection comes to $21. For those with straight hair, this would be all of the products needed for strong, soft, manageable hair—a steal. For comparison, the three-step strengthening line from Olaplex is $28 a step, making the entire line $84.

I was impressed by the level of strength and elasticity I found in my hair from a drugstore haircare collection. Many drugstore lines targeted towards breakage come in at similar price points, but what I like about Dove's Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection is that it only has three steps, making stronger hair easy to attain. Offering a leave-on serum in addition to the shampoo and conditioner is a plus for me, as I am always a bit skeptical of the long-term effects of just shampoo and conditioner alone.

Similar Products: Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy Collection vs. Olaplex Bond Maintenance System

Olaplex is among the most popular names in luxury hair strengthening and repair. Olaplex treatments are done in the salon, but they also offer a Bond Maintenance System consisting of a shampoo, conditioner, and what the brand refers to as its No. 3 Hair Perfector. The No. 3 Hair Perfector is a strengthening treatment, but unlike the third step in the Breakage Remedy collection, the Hair Perfector needs to be washed out.

Olaplex is the preferred choice of stylists for those with damaged and especially color-treated hair. However, the Olaplex line is a significant investment at $84. The Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy collection is a great alternative for someone who wants to begin to repair their damaged hair without a high price. The Breakage Remedy collection would also be a great option for someone with mild to moderate hair damage, such as split ends.