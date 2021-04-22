Reviewed: Dove's Exfoliating Body Polish Is a Miracle Scrub for Sensitive Skin

Dove's Exfoliating Body Polish is affordable and easy to find, but it far exceeded my expectations. Effective for softening and gentle enough not to cause irritation or breakouts, this is a great option to try if you have an extra five minutes for your shower and want an exfoliating treatment that works on sensitive skin types.

You need to scoop out quite a bit in order to cover your whole body

I’m all about keeping it simple when it comes to my shower routine. It’s soap and water only for me. And that’s not so much because I don’t like to try new things. The problem is whenever I dabble with anything other than plain soap, it tends to break me out, especially if it has a fragrance.

So when I had a chance to try out Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish, I was both excited and nervous. The brand's Beauty Bar is a staple of mine, so I thought the exfoliating scrub could complement it well. Or, given my track record with bath and shower products, was I headed right back to the land of breakouts? Well, it turns out that after using the product for a week, I was definitely surprised by the results. Keep reading for my full review.

About My Skin: Sensitive and prone to breakouts

My skin type is pretty normal in general, but it tends to get a little sensitive when it comes to using scented body soaps, washes, scrubs, or any other products with fragrances. Plus, I have a little eczema on my legs that especially flares up during the winter and summer months.

Because of this, I keep my routine gentle and consistent by sticking to Dove’s White Beauty Bar as my body soap when I shower. Afterwards, I follow it up first with Gold Bond's Ultimate Rough and Bumpy Daily Therapy Cream to soothe the itchy skin on my legs, and then I moisturize with ButtersRx After Shower Honey Almond Body Butter.

Dove says its product is safe for all skin types and recommends applying the Exfoliating Body Polish in a circular motion all over your body, three to four times a week in the shower or bath prior to cleansing with a soap or body wash. For this review, I maintained my routine and for one week, I added in Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish in Crushed Almond and Mango Butter as the first step in my shower routine prior to washing.

The Feel: Light, gentle, and creamy

When I dug into the jar to try my first scoop of Dove's Exfoliating Body Polish, I was pleasantly surprised by the texture. It’s easily the creamiest body scrub I’ve ever used.

The polish was super gentle, with only the slightest hint of that grainy feeling that typically comes with an exfoliating scrub. I’d say it was just rough enough to get the job done, but not so harsh and abrasive that it feels like you’re rubbing sandpaper on your skin. And I loved that the scent was light and not overpowering at all.

The instructions say to rub the product in a circular motion all over your body, which sounds simple enough. Except it didn’t take long for me to realize that it would take me more than a couple of scoops to get enough to cover my entire body. I could easily see myself having to re-up on this jar sooner rather than later if I used it consistently.

The Results: Soft and breakout-free

When I began rubbing Dove's Exfoliating Body Polish all over, I was thinking there was no way something this light and gentle could make any real difference on my skin. Well, it turns out I was wrong.

As I ran my hand over my body to rinse the scrub off, I was instantly blown away by just how soft my skin felt. Because I moisturize daily, I always thought I had decently smooth skin, but this introduced me to a whole new level of softness. I was literally thinking “OK, so this is what baby soft feels like on me.” I honestly don’t remember the last time my skin ever felt that smooth. Even after I got out of the shower and applied my moisturizing cream and body butter, I noticed my skin absorbed the products much more easily than it normally would prior to using the body polish.

However, the biggest win for me was that it didn’t break me out. I just knew I would start seeing those familiar red bumps pop up across my chest and back area, but after day four, I realized it just wasn’t going to happen. There wasn’t a single bump on my body.

Overall, I estimated that this whole experience added an additional five minutes to my shower routine, and while that may not sound like much, when you’re on the go and pressed for time every second matters. So you’ll definitely want to plan ahead to get this in during your daily routine.

The Value: Great bang for your buck

Prior to this review, I wouldn’t have even considered taking a chance on any kind of body scrub without fully anticipating a breakout. So the fact that I can get this kind of smooth skin without irritation using a product that costs less than $10 is mind-blowing for me. At $0.57 to $0.86 per ounce, Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish is a steal, especially compared to pricier brands. Just keep in mind that it takes a big scoop to cover your entire body, so you’ll probably have to re-up after a couple of months.

