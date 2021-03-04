Double Winged Eyeliner Is the Overachieving Look Even Novices Can Get Behind

Just when you thought you'd mastered the art of applying eyeliner, a new beauty trend is born: double winged eyeliner. But fear not—for something so impressive-looking, it's fairly simple to recreate (with the correct products, that is). In this case, we believe that two is infinitely better than one, which is why we think you'll love the gallery of double winged eyeliner looks we've curated, just as much as we do. Ahead, learn what the double winged eyeliner trend is all about, and which products create the most professional-looking results.