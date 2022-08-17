Looking for a little nail inspo? It's no secret that nail lovers across the globe constantly fall back on classic French manicures when they're unsure which new trend to try. It's with this in mind that we're so jazzed about the latest nail art trend swarming social media: double French manicures.

Double French manicures stick to the classy arched tips of the OG French mani, but instead of a single sliver of color, they feature two. Sometimes the arcs are the same color and width, and other times, they vary. But no matter the color palette, shape, or size of your chosen double French mani, the process to create the nail art look remains the same.

While nail pros can easily freehand double French manicures, if you're going the DIY route, you'll want to have nail tape on hand. Section off the tips of your nails with French manicure stickers—like Orly's Half Moon Guides ($5)—and paint above or below the line (or both). If you opt for a double French mani without any space between your lines of color, you may want to let the first section dry before moving on to the next so as to not accidentally smudge the polish. Once your design is in place, finish your double French mani with a high-shine topcoat—we love Olive & June's Super Glossy Top Coat ($9)—let your nails dry, and go about your day.

Ready to give this nail art trend a try? Ahead, find 15 of our favorite double French manicures.