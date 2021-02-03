Euphoria's Makeup Artist Just Created Face Decals Inspired by Jules

There have been a lot of iconic makeup moments to come out of the hit HBO series Euphoria. To name a few: Rue's glitter tears, Cassie's peacock-inspired eye look, and Kat's fiery red eyeliner. But, Jules (who is played by Hunter Schaefer) particularly had some of the most memorable looks from the show. Who could forget the hand-drawn white eyeliner clouds she wore in season one as she dished to Rue about her online romance?

The person responsible for shaping the Euphoria beauty aesthetic is none other than award-winning makeup designer Donni Davy. And Davy recently teamed up with Face Lace creator Phyllis Cohen to make it easier for fans to recreate Jules' standout look at home. Meet: Head In The Clouds ($18), a limited-edition collection of easy-to-apply face decals.

Face Lace / Donni Davy

Worn by Jules in the show's recent bridge episode "F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob," the Head In The Clouds set includes two sheets of face decals in iridescent holographic and twinkling silver glitter.

With each sheet, you can expect to create three to four looks. How do you apply them? Davy made sure to make the process simple, ensuring that they can be customized to fit any eye shape. All you have to do is peel the designs off the backing sheet and gently place them around your eyes to create your desired look. When you're done, you can stick them back on the sheet and use them again later.

Donni x Face Lace Head In The Clouds $18 Shop

You can purchase the Head In The Clouds set on Davy's website. 10 percent of profits from Head In The Clouds orders will be donated to Trans Lifeline from February 1 to December 31.

If you're like us and can't stop reminiscing about Jules' best beauty moments, we've made it easy to browse through them. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite looks.

Jules' iridescent red eye makeup is nothing short of show-stopping. To recreate the look, begin by using a brightly- pigmented red eyeliner and shadow. Use a blending brush to buff it out around your entire eye. Pull things together by placing stick-on decals on the inner corners of your eyes for a pop of color.



This look makes us feel as if we're staring at a beautiful watercolor painting. With this eye makeup, it's all about playing with vibrant colors. Start by applying an orange shadow across your lid. Then, layer your yellow and blue shimmery pigments on top.



Grab your neon eyeshadow palette for this one. To help you create the perfectly angled wing, glide a Q-tip along the edge of your shadow to clean up any mistakes and create a crisp line.



In episode one, Jules' blue eye glitter immediately captivated us. You can use a liquid eye product like e.l.f.'s Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow ($5) to easily recreate the look.