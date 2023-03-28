Doja Cat Channeled Pamela Anderson With Pencil-Thin Brows and Bright Blonde Hair

While countless celebrities simply hop on trends for their red carpet photo-ops, no one does camp better than Doja Cat. Doja is king when it comes to outlandish looks, and her various Fashion Week beauty and fashion moments alway deliver (she did arrive at a couture show decked out in 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, after all). Her outfits often have a costume-like quality to them, and her latest slay was on March 27 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she arrived on the red carpet in her best grunge Pamela Anderson cosplay.

Doja arrived at the event wearing a casual-cool outfit that featured black leather pants, a slouchy cuffed white tee, and a trailing cream fur coat dangling from her elbows. She accessorized the look with a silver belt buckle, silver chains hanging from her neck, and black platform shoes.

Getty Images

“I was inspired by the cool, laid-back feel of Doja’s outfit and wanted the makeup to parlay that,” says Doja’s makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, who used all KVD Beauty products for the look. “I opted for super matte skin using the KVD Beauty Good Apple Full Coverage Serum Foundation ($30) and a grungy eye with a sharp eyeliner using the best—KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($18).”

After applying her foundation, Casillas used the Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer ($21) to both the center of the face and under her eyes to begin the contouring process. “I then brought in warmth and dimension by sculpting the face using the KVD Beauty Mod-Con Liquid Gel Contour in Medium Cool 60 ($21) and followed that up with the brand’s Mod-Con Liquid Gel Blush in Dewality ($21) for a pop of color to the cheeks.” Casillas then set her makeup with the Lock-It Setting Powder ($25) and used the Everlasting Blush in Poppy ($21) to add a vibrant peachy flush to her complexion.

Getty Images

Her eyes were where things began to appear really Anderson-like, most notably, her thin brows. “I filled in her brows with the Signature Brow Precision Pencil in Dark Brown ($12),” reveals Casillas. “Once the brows were done, I lined her eyes with the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Trooper Black—it’s the best!” Then, Casillas finished the eyes off with three coats of the Go Big or Go Home Mascara ($18) before applying a pair of wispy falsies. “To finish off the look, I lined the lips softly with the Everlasting Lip Liner in Vampira ($16) and topped it with the Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer Proof Liquid Lipstick in Pale Harlequin ($17). The look is very matte, cool, and grungy.”

From her cat-like lashes to her pencil-thin brows, Doja fully channeled a grunge version of Pamela Anderson by foregoing the glossy lips and glitter shadow that Anderson wore and opting for matte versions in every area. Her bleach blonde undone hair was the cherry on top that proves that you don’t have to show up as a carbon copy of your favorite star to emulate their style—you can always add your own flair to it.